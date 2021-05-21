Boris Johnson welcomes Israel-Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of conflict

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed Israel's announcement of a ceasefire to end the 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

In a tweet, the UK leader said that both sides must work together to find a “durable” solution that “ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace”.

I welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 21, 2021

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also supported the announcement, saying: "The UK welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, an important step to ending the cycle of violence and loss of civilian life.

"Hamas must end all attacks on Israel.

"It is also now important for Israel to facilitate rapid humanitarian access in and out of Gaza."

The 11 days of conflict has left more than 200 people dead, including women and children.

Palestinians are viewing the acceptance of the ceasefire as a victory for Islamic militant group Hamas.

However, the truce is a delicate one, with fears that celebrations could spark confrontations with Israeli police.

There is also unease over thousands of Palestinians attending weekly prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, an event which is being seen by many as an early test of the ceasefire.

Britain will be contributing to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) funds which are being collected to provide food, water and emergency shelter for Palestinians affected by the violence, Minister for the Middle East James Cleverly announced on Thursday.

UNRWA launched an emergency appeal calling for extra support. Picture: Getty

The violence is expected to worsen the already high levels of poverty in Gaza, which may further increase the need for international aid.

Coronavirus is also spreading in the region, while two million Palestinians have been living under severe movement restrictions.

Mr Cleverly has said the international community has been "shocked" by the violence in Israel and Palestine.

He said: "Today's UK support will help UNRWA deliver life-saving humanitarian aid to those that need it most.

"The escalation of violence and loss of life in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories has shocked all of us.

"Both sides must work towards an immediate ceasefire, to prevent the further loss of life and a worsening humanitarian situation."