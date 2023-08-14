Urgent 'do not eat' warning for granola sold in Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado as it may contain stones

By Danielle DeWolfe

A popular granola sold in high street stores including Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado has been slapped with a "do not eat" warning after health chiefs reveal it may contain stones.

Recalled from shelves, Rude Health Foods' Low Sugar Granola - more specifically the brand's popular almond and hazelnut flavour - is said to pose a very real risk to the public.

The product, which is made with "Mediterranean almonds and Turkish hazelnuts" and costs £3.70 per packet, has been handed an "unsafe to eat" warning by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The cereal, which claims to contain "brilliant ingredients" and "nothing artificial", has now been found to potentially contain the small foreign objects.

The FSA has said: "This product may contain small stones which could be a choking hazard and could possibly cause harm if bitten."

The concerns are said to be limited to three specific batches, with Rude Health recalling cereal boxes with a best before date of April 17, May 11 and June 12, 2024.

The brand has since said they believe the risk does not extend to other varieties of granola or cereal brands they produce.

Affecting the 400g boxes of granola, each serving of the high-end, plant-based breakfast option contains around 2g of sugar.

The warning is now visible in high street retailers and on the websites of Waitrose, Tesco and Ocado.

The brand has since reassured the public that the warning does not relate to "an allergen risk" and therefore poses a threat to anyone consuming the product.

Anyone who has purchased a product belonging to affected batches can return the product to the point of sale for a full refund.

