Wedding venue owner faces £10,000 fine after 100 guests attend reception

By Ewan Quayle

The owner of a venue in west London is facing a £10,000 fine after a wedding reception attracted over 100 people.

Officers from the Metroplitan Police crashed the party at the Tudor Rose in Southall on Tuesday evening, where they found crowds of people drinking and ignoring social distancing rules.

Footage shows police entering the crowded venue and swiftly moving on dozens of people who were, according to officers, "in clear breach of the regulations".

Under current restrictions, weddings are permitted but guest numbers are limited to 15 persons - including the bride, groom and officiant.

After considering the risk, senior officers decided to report the owner of the venue for a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner said: “This was a dangerous and foolish breach of the regulations, which have been designed specifically to keep people safe from transmitting a deadly virus.

"Restrictions on large gatherings, such as weddings, have been in place for months and quite frankly there can be no excuse for this flagrant violation of the law.

“There was clearly no attempt by the venue owner to enforce the regulations or keep their patrons safe – it is for this reason we have reported them for a £10,000 fine.

“Everyone has a responsibility to keep themselves, and their families, safe from Coronavirus.

"As cases of Coronavirus rise across London, officers throughout the Met will be redoubling our efforts to clamp down on those individuals and businesses who breach the regulations and put themselves, and others at risk.”