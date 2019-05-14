Virgin Media Outage Leaves Customers Unable To Use Mobiles

Birmingham and London are believed to be the worst hit areas. Picture: PA

A major outage across the Virgin Media network is stopping thousands of customers from using their mobile phones to make calls or access the internet.

Customers were quick to take to social media to complain that they were unable to use their mobile phones to make calls, send texts or access mobile data services.

Complaints started to appear on Tuesday morning, with some customers saying the service had been down for hours.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said the company was "working quickly to resolve an issue."

Social media users complained that they were unable to access any services at all from their phones.

One customer said: "What is happening with the #VirginMobile network? I am trying to make phone calls, my wife is too and I am unable to make any telephone calls, not even to your customer service number!"

Some customers have said that the issue has also hit their home broadband connections, with some users claiming are unable to get online.

Virgin Media is yet to offer an explanation as to what is causing the outage, or a timescale for when it is likely to be fixed.