Virgin Media Outage Leaves Customers Unable To Use Mobiles

14 May 2019, 14:31 | Updated: 14 May 2019, 14:37

Birmingham and London are believed to be the worst hit areas.
Birmingham and London are believed to be the worst hit areas. Picture: PA

A major outage across the Virgin Media network is stopping thousands of customers from using their mobile phones to make calls or access the internet.

Customers were quick to take to social media to complain that they were unable to use their mobile phones to make calls, send texts or access mobile data services.

Complaints started to appear on Tuesday morning, with some customers saying the service had been down for hours.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said the company was "working quickly to resolve an issue."

Social media users complained that they were unable to access any services at all from their phones.

One customer said: "What is happening with the #VirginMobile network? I am trying to make phone calls, my wife is too and I am unable to make any telephone calls, not even to your customer service number!"

Some customers have said that the issue has also hit their home broadband connections, with some users claiming are unable to get online.

Virgin Media is yet to offer an explanation as to what is causing the outage, or a timescale for when it is likely to be fixed.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to 'heightened risk from Iran'

Lucky diner given £4,500 bottle of wine by mistake at Hawksmoor Manchester

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio announces presidential run

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?