Wage growth slows to lowest rate in two years, as unemployment also falls

13 August 2024, 07:47

Wage growth slowed in the three months to June
Wage growth slowed in the three months to June. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Wage growth has slowed to its lowest rate in two years, according to figures released on Tuesday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UK average regular earnings growth dropped to 5.4% in the three months to June, down from 5.8% for the previous three months. This was the lowest increase since May to July 2022, when it hit 5.2%.

But the Office for National Statistics maintained that pay growth was still "relatively strong", as wages continued to rise above inflation.

Meanwhile unemployment dipped slightly to 4.2% in the three-month period to the end of June, which was down from 4.4% previously.

This was a surprise, as some economists had predicted the joblessness rate to increase.

Read more: Rachel Reeves rules out National Insurance hike for working pensioners

Read more: Teachers and nurses among millions of public sector workers that should get 5.5% pay rise, ministers told

Watch Again: Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks to Nick Ferrari | 30/07/24

Rachel Reeves said the figures showed there was "more to do in supporting people into employment"

The Chancellor added: "Today's figures show there is more to do in supporting people into employment because if you can work, you should work.

"This will be part of my Budget later in the year where I will be making difficult decisions on spending, welfare and tax to fix the foundations of our economy so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better-off."

The rate of UK unemployment fell in the three months to June
The rate of UK unemployment fell in the three months to June. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile the Work and Pensions Secretary described the data as "yet more evidence of the dire inheritance we face".

Liz Kendall said: "This is yet more evidence of the dire inheritance we face, with millions of people denied the support they need to get work and get on at work, harming their opportunities and holding back growth.

"This government will deliver the change the country is crying out for by making work pay, transforming skills, overhauling jobcentres and giving local areas the power they need to drive jobs and growth."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two Jewish audience members were 'hounded out' of a Reginald D Hunter gig by a jeering crowd after they objected to one of his jokes

Reginald D Hunter embroiled in anti-Semitism row after Israeli couple branded ‘genocidal’ by ‘pro Palestine’ crowd at gig
The scene after the stabbing on Monday

Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 11, stabbed in Leicester Square leaving her 'seriously hurt'

Trump hit out at Biden and Harris

Trump claims Biden was ousted in 'coup' and calls Harris 'third-rate, phoney candidate' in Elon Musk interview

Ukraine has advanced into Russia

Ukraine is 'bringing war home to Russia,' Zelenskyy says after troops gain '1,000 square kilometres of ground'

Donald Trump and Elon Musk spoke in an interview on X.

Trump tells Musk 'illegal immigration saved his life' in assassination attempt after 'cyber attack' delays interview

Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham last year

Police and medics who treated Valdo Calocane 'have blood on their hands', families of Nottingham attack victims say

Harry and Meghan during their trip to Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan's new chief of staff 'quits after only three months' as the pair prepare for Colombia tour

A car burns in Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece

Drop in winds offers hope as Greek firefighters battle Athens wildfire

Russia Ukraine Putin

Ukrainian commander says forces control 1,000sq km of Russia’s Kursk region

Election 2024 Trump

FBI ‘investigating’ after Trump campaign says sensitive documents hacked by Iran

Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C

Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C - marking hottest day in two years

Mars-Water

Mars study suggests an ocean’s worth of water may be hiding beneath surface

People walk past posters of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, in Tel Aviv

Israeli hostage 'killed by guard' in Gaza as Keir Starmer calls for ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine now controls 1,000sq km of Russian territory, officials say

Spice Girls In Paris

Spice Girls reunion thrown into doubt amid 'Geri Halliwell and Mel B feud'

Lillis starred as beloved Pokemon character Misty

Pokemon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty and Jessie, dies aged 46

Latest News

See more Latest News

An eight-year-old child has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a dog attack in North Wales

Child, 8, in hospital with life-changing injuries following dog attack

Katie Price’s £1.5 million “Mucky Mansion” has been sold just weeks after the reality star was evicted

Katie Price’s £1.5m 'Mucky Mansion' sold just weeks after eviction amid ongoing bankruptcy battle
Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Mum of girl, 13, who died after single sip of Costa hot chocolate warned staff about her allergies and was 'extra picky'
Bangladesh Gen Z Protests

Bangladesh interim leader Yunus says resignations of officials are legal

A meteor and star trails during the Perseid meteor shower seen from near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Where and when to watch Perseid meteor shower as shooting stars light up the sky

Paris Olympics

British man investigated for climbing Eiffel Tower on final day of Olympics

Police have set up a cordon

Girl, 11, stabbed by 'stranger' in central London as police thank hero shopworkers who 'bravely intervened'
London’s most notorious phone-snatcher Sonny Stringer has been jailed for two years

London’s 'most notorious phone snatcher' jailed as video shows police ramming him off bike with ‘tactical contact’
The Union Flag

Row erupts in tiny Norfolk village over plan to fly the Union Flag as residents brand it ‘divisive’
Joost Klein of the Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on May 8 2024

Sweden drops probe into expulsion of Joost Klein ahead of Eurovision final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit