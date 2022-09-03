Police launch murder probe after man stabbed to death in Wakefield

A 41-year-old man has been stabbed to death. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Wakefield.

Officers were called to an address on Parkfield View, Ossett, at 8.38pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services attended but a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people - three men and two women - have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They all remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Forensic enquiries are still being carried out at the scene, the force added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 1668 of 2 Sep.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.