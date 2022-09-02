Five people injured after being mauled by 'out of control' Rottweiler

The dog was off the lead and "out of control" when it attacked five people. Picture: Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

Five people have been taken to hospital after being bitten by an "out of control" Rottweiler.

The dog mauled five people at Luton Park, Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire, on Friday afternoon.

Cheshire Police said when officers arrived at the scene the Rottweiler was "off the lead and out of control".

Witnesses claim the dog attacked those who attempted to bring it under control.

All five people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment while the dog was seized.

It is currently in secure kennels as investigations continue, Cheshire Live reported.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "At 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 30, police were called to reports of a dangerous dog at Luton Park, Ellesmere Port. Officers attended the scene and found a Rottweiler, which was off the lead and out of control.

"During the incident five people were bitten as they attempted to control the dog.

"They all sustained minor injuries and attended the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"The dog was subsequently seized by officers and is currently in a secure kennels."