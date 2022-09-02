Five people injured after being mauled by 'out of control' Rottweiler

2 September 2022, 23:54

The dog was off the lead and "out of control" when it attacked five people.
The dog was off the lead and "out of control" when it attacked five people. Picture: Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

Five people have been taken to hospital after being bitten by an "out of control" Rottweiler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The dog mauled five people at Luton Park, Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire, on Friday afternoon.

Cheshire Police said when officers arrived at the scene the Rottweiler was "off the lead and out of control".

Witnesses claim the dog attacked those who attempted to bring it under control.

All five people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment while the dog was seized.

It is currently in secure kennels as investigations continue, Cheshire Live reported.

Read more: Horrifying moment British tourist is 'stabbed' while fighting off gang who snatched his bag in Barcelona

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "At 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 30, police were called to reports of a dangerous dog at Luton Park, Ellesmere Port. Officers attended the scene and found a Rottweiler, which was off the lead and out of control.

"During the incident five people were bitten as they attempted to control the dog.

"They all sustained minor injuries and attended the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"The dog was subsequently seized by officers and is currently in a secure kennels."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March.

Bus journeys in England to be capped at £2 amid fears of soaring costs this winter

Breaking
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday's £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot

Jane Fonda, 84, has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jane Fonda, 84, reveals she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died in a tragic skydiving accident.

TikTok star and Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies in freak skydiving accident after 'opening parachute too late'

Derbyshire Constabulary PCSO Matthew Shaw was charged by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (stock image of police officer).

PCSO, 37, charged with filming children in swimming pool changing rooms

A fourth person has been arrested after Ashley Dale was fatally shot in Liverpool

Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting of council worker Ashley Dale, 28, in Liverpool

The British tourist was 'stabbed' while trying to get his stolen bag back.

Horrifying moment British tourist is 'stabbed' while fighting off gang who snatched his bag in Barcelona

Gazprom has announced the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe will not be restarted tomorrow

Russia says it won't restart key gas pipeline to Europe tomorrow as planned 'because of oil leak'

Empty folders marked 'classified' were found in the Florida home of Donald Trump

FBI finds empty folders marked with classified banners during raid of Trump's Florida home

Police believe a huge explosion in a block of flats in Bedford was started by Reena James, who died in the blaze

Woman who died in explosion at Bedford block of flats deliberately started the fire, police say

Nitrous oxide canisters cleaned up after the Notting Hill Carnival are expected to fill nearly four skips.

Four skips full of laughing gas canisters cleaned up after Notting Hill Carnival

Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of Lilia Valutyte

'Rest in peace, little one': Hundreds gather for funeral of Lilia Valutyte, 9, in Boston

The £80 million government jet has been nicknamed "Baby Boris Force One", as it shares the same "Global Britain" livery as the Prime Minister's primary jet.

'Shameful beyond words': Government officials take £50k 'sightseeing' flight, emitting 300kg of CO2

Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the Speaker's chair and took action across Parliament

Eco activists glue themselves around Speaker's chair in series of protests across Parliament

Sadiq Khan has been heavily criticised for his part in Cressida Dick's resignation as Met boss

Sadiq Khan 'failed to follow due process and respect the dignity of Cressida Dick' when she was ousted as Met boss

The Queen has been plagued by ongoing episodic mobility issues.

Queen to miss Highland Games event as monarch contends with mobility problems

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing

Gibraltar Fuel Spill

Fuel still leaking from stricken ship, Gibraltar says

Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Vladimir Putin

Former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida

Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump’s home

A man pointing a gun at Argentina´s vice president Cristina Fernandez during an event in front of her home in the Recoleta neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentinian authorities investigate man who tried to kill vice president

Munitions seen at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears

A wheelchair a man used to try and smuggle cocaine into Italy

Sniffer dog finds £1.2 million of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at Milan airport

Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea

Iran seizes two American sea drones in second incident in days

People have laid out a flag weighted down with painted stones in Muenster, Germany

Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan

Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London