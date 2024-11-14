First picture of Walworth market 'knife rampage' victim as suspect appears in court

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene in East Street, Walworth. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Henry Moore

The victim of a “horrific” knife attack in a historic London market has been pictured for the first time.

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, died at the scene of a triple stabbing in Walworth, London at around 10:40am on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed his identity on Monday and said his family are aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

Locals have paid tribute to McLeggan this week, with black drapes still covering stalls at Walworth Market following the attack.

The two other victims of the knife attack remain in hospital, one in critical condition.

The force said Ali Musse, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police at the scene in East Street, Walworth, south London, following a fatal stabbing. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, lead for policing in Southwark, said: “This was a horrific incident where a man had lost his life and two other people received serious injuries.

“The incident has understandably caused concern amongst the local community. There will be an increased policing presence in the Walworth area as we work alongside our partners to provide reassurance to local people and small businesses operating in East Street.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank brave members of the public who assisted police at the scene.”

Musse appeared in court on Tuesday, wearing a grey tracksuit.

District Judge Nigel McLean told him: “The charges you face are matters that can only be tried in crown court in the main.

Hilkiah McLeggan was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

“My only function today is to formally send you to the Central Criminal Court where your trial will take place.”

Following the attack, one shop owner said McLeggan screamed “I’m gone, it's the end of my life,” after being stabbed.

They said another stallholder fought off the attacker with a metal bar.

The fabric shop owner told The Sun: “There was a guy running through the market with a huge knife attacking people at random.

“The man stabbed one man in the stomach.

"There was blood everywhere. The victim shouted, ‘I am gone. It’s the end of my life’ and collapsed and died.

“A jam stall guy fought the attacker off with a metal bar. He saved lots of lives.”Fruit stall holder Nihad Osmam, 27, said there was “chaos” in the market, with stalls abandoned.

Commander Peter Stevens said at the time: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

"One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought."