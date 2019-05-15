A406 Traffic: Warehouse Fire Causes Travel Chaos On The North Circular In London

The warehouse fire in Neasden which has caused travel chaos. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A huge fire in a warehouse has caused long delays on a major route into north London during rush hour this morning.

Seventy firefighters have been tackling flames at the building next to the A406 North Circular in Neasden, near the junction with the M1.

The road has now re-opened but there are still long tailbacks on the A406 and M1 Southbound.

The warehouse fire in #Neasden is under control. Firefighters continue to deal with deep seated pockets of fire inside the building & road closures remain in place. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/l2r0C4GxK9 pic.twitter.com/RHkKsjU2Cb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 15, 2019

Station Manager Robbie Robertson, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked extremely hard overnight to prevent the fire spreading to an adjacent building.

"The fire is under control, however fire crews continue to deal with pockets of fire inside the warehouse.

"Seventeen people were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution and we'd ask residents to keep their doors and windows closed."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.