A406 Traffic: Warehouse Fire Causes Travel Chaos On The North Circular In London

15 May 2019, 09:45 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 09:55

The warehouse fire in Neasden which has caused travel chaos
The warehouse fire in Neasden which has caused travel chaos. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A huge fire in a warehouse has caused long delays on a major route into north London during rush hour this morning.

Seventy firefighters have been tackling flames at the building next to the A406 North Circular in Neasden, near the junction with the M1.

The road has now re-opened but there are still long tailbacks on the A406 and M1 Southbound.

Station Manager Robbie Robertson, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked extremely hard overnight to prevent the fire spreading to an adjacent building.

"The fire is under control, however fire crews continue to deal with pockets of fire inside the warehouse.

"Seventeen people were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution and we'd ask residents to keep their doors and windows closed."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK raises threat level for personnel in Iraq due to 'heightened risk from Iran'

Lucky diner given £4,500 bottle of wine by mistake at Hawksmoor Manchester

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio announces presidential run

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?