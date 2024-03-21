Millions of 'Waspi' women 'owed' huge compensation payouts after government's state pension age blunder

By Danielle De Wolfe

Millions of women adversely affected by the sudden rise in the state pension age are "owed" compensation, a report by a parliamentary ombudsman has found.

The long-awaited report into the scandal concluded the government had failed to tell the women about crucial changes to the state pension age.

Criticising the move by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the report suggests that millions of women affected by the pension scandal should be compensated.

The payout could see the government facing a bill of nearly £8billion.

Legislation introduced in 1995 raised the state pension age from 60 to 65 between 2010 and 2020 in order to bring it in line with that of men.

Women born in the 1950s were adversely affected, with the Pensions Act of 2011 accelerating the shift so that the change was completed by November 2018.

Around 2.6 million women are estimated to have been affected, the report suggests.

The campaign group fighting the rise, known as Women Against State Pension Inequality or WASPI, has spent years battling the government, claiming they were not adequately informed about changes.

The ombudsman has now requested the Commons intervene and "act swiftly" in order to establish a compensation scheme.

Initial suggestions hint that sums paid to those affected could range from £1,000 to £2,950 per person.

If accurate and those entitled received the upper end of that figure, the government could face a bill of almost £7.7bn.

The WASPI group claim the shift was handled unfairly, with some women having to wait an additional six years until they could retire due to the state pension age then being increased to 66.

The watchdog today recommended that the Government apologises to the women following the findings and pays compensation "owed" to the women.

The report added that the DWP has “clearly indicated that it will refuse to comply”, with the findings calling on Parliament to intervene as a result.

In 2019, Labour pledged to compensate some 3 million women thought to be caught up in the pension trap.

At the time, the party estimated the the promise would cost around £58 billion over five years, with individual payments averaging £15,380 running to a maximum of £31,300.