Exclusive

‘The fight’s not over’, vow ‘devastated’ Waspi women after ministers reject multi-billion pound payout plea

17 December 2024, 18:40 | Updated: 17 December 2024, 18:43

Waspi campaign 'devastated' by the government's decision to deny compensation

By Kit Heren

Women hit by changes to the pension age have pledged to continue their campaign despite the government saying they wouldn't be paid billions in compensation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Debbie De Spon, campaign director for Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi), told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the women affected felt "betrayed" by ministers' decision.

Waspi have advocated for support for women who were born in the 1950s and say they did not get adequate warnings about changes to the state pension.

Legislation introduced in 1995 raised the state pension age from 60 to 65 between 2010 and 2020 in order to bring it in line with that of men.

Women born in the 1950s were adversely affected, with the Pensions Act of 2011 accelerating the shift so that the change was completed by November 2018. Around 3.8 million women are estimated to have been impacted.

Read more: Millions of 'Waspi' women 'owed' huge compensation payouts after government's state pension age blunder

Read more: Labour pledges compensation for women caught in pension trap

Labour MP is 'raging' over the government's decision against Waspi women

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced earlier on Tuesday that women affected by changes to the state pension age would not receive compensation.

But Ms De Spon vowed to fight on, saying the campaign "certainly isn’t over as far as we’re concerned, and we will pursue fair and fast compensation for Waspi women, which is what we’ve been asking for."

She added: "We’re devastated - that’s a word that I don’t use very often but one that’s applicable here, and I think Waspi women today will be feeling an enormous sense of betrayal.

She said the sense of being let down was especially acute "from a Labour government, when over the years that we’ve been campaigning we’ve had enormous backbench support, and lots of backbench support from Labour MPs."

Caller Penny brands the government 'disgraceful' as millions of Waspi women are denied compensation

Speaking to MPs earlier, Ms Kendall said: "The Government does not believe paying a flat rate to all women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be fair or proportionate to taxpayers."

Ms Kendall did accept the Ombudsman's finding of maladministration and has apologised for a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.

In a statement, she said: "These two facts: that most women knew the state pension age was increasing and that letters aren't as significant as the Ombudsman says, as well as other reasons, have informed our conclusion that there should be no scheme of financial compensation to 1950s-born women, in response to the Ombudsman's report."

She added: "The alternative put forward in the report is for a flat rate compensation scheme, at level four of the Ombudsman's scale of injustice, this would provide £1,000 to £2,950 per person at a total cost of £3.5 billion and £10.5 billion.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners earlier this year
Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners earlier this year. Picture: Getty

"Given the vast majority of women knew the state pension age was increasing, the Government does not believe paying a flat rate to all women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be fair or proportionate to taxpayers."

The decision has angered backbench MPs across the Commons, including from Labour.

Brian Leishman, the Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth in Scotland, told Andrew that "the Waspi women have been historically let down, and not just let down, but they've been betrayed."

He added: "I think that the government's failure to properly communicate pension changes left thousands, if not millions, of women struggling at a time when they should have been able to plan for a dignified retirement."

Others have backed the decision, arguing that the women had time to understand the changes, and that it would be an unfair use of public money.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Killer Nima Momeni in an orange jail clothes

Tech consultant found guilty of stabbing to death Cash App founder

The incident took place near Lidl in Bootle shortly before 1pm on Tuesday

Mother and baby thrown 'into the air' as suspected drunk driver ploughs into crowd outside Lidl

An Israeli helicopter flying over Mount Hermon

Israeli forces to remain inside Syria for foreseeable future, says Netanyahu

Joey Barton has been charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward

Joey Barton charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward

An Israeli army vehicle speeding along a road in Syria

Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria seized by Israeli forces

The father of Wisconsin school shooter Natalie Rupnow previously shared an image of one his daughters at a shooting range

Revealed: Chilling social media post of Wisconsin Christian school shooter's father

Devastated houses in Mayotte

French authorities impose curfew in Mayotte after devastating cyclone

Marston's has increased drink prices following tax hikes announced in the budget

Major pub chain confirms 10p price hike on pints following budget tax raid

Exclusive
Keir Starmer speaks to Nick Ferrari

Starmer refuses to commit to 3% defence spend as he insists priority is 'working collectively' with Nato allies

Kate Forbes announced the Whatsapp ban

Scottish Government bans Whatsapp for ministers

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion

Farage meets Musk at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion amid rumours of $100m Reform donation

Rex Heuermann

Suspect in US serial killings charged over death of seventh woman

RNLI pull Jordan North from Thames after he rescued a struggling dog

Capital's Jordan North rescued from Thames after trying to save drowning dog

Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not spoken to his wife for three months

Tyson Fury not spoken to his wife in three months ahead of heavyweight rematch

George Clarke says he couldve been "stabbed" after being robbed of his watch

'I could have been stabbed': TV Presenter George Clarke reveals he was robbed of his watch at knifepoint

Paul Watson

Denmark frees whaling activist Paul Watson after Japan extradition request

Latest News

See more Latest News

Huw Edwards

Man given indecent images by paedophile who sent them to disgraced presenter Huw Edwards spared jail
Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years

Sara Sharif’s dad and stepmum jailed for 40 and 33 years for murdering girl, 10, in two-year campaign of abuse
Facebook on a mobile phone

Facebook owner Meta hit with £207m in EU fines for 2018 data breach

Lt Gen Igor Kirillov

Ukraine claims killing of Russian general in Moscow bomb attack

TikTok on a mobile phone

EU probing TikTok over suspected meddling in Romania’s presidential election

The Met Office has issued its long-range forecast for Christmas.

Will there be a white Christmas? Met Office reveals snow forecast for the festive season

Muhammad Yaseen Uddin, 6, died in his sleep after being sent home from school for hitting his head

Tributes paid as boy, 6, dies in sleep after school sent him home with 'bump' on head

A damaged building in Port Vila

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits off Vanuatu coast

Sara Sharif died at the hands of her father and stepmother after years of abuse

‘Sadists, executioners, cowards’: Mother of Sara Sharif, 10, tears into daughter’s killers as they are sentenced
A family leaves a shelter after multiple injuries were reported at the school

Teenage girl kills teacher and pupil in shooting at US Christian school

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News