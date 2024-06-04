Watch dealer hangs himself in woods day after London jewellers was robbed in '£2.8m raid', inquest told

4 June 2024, 17:48 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 18:55

A 27-year-old watch seller handed himself in a 'wooded area' the day after two men robbed the dealership in a £2.8m robbery, an inquest has heard.
A 27-year-old watch seller handed himself in a 'wooded area' the day after two men robbed the dealership in a £2.8m robbery, an inquest has heard. Picture: Police/Instagram

By Christian Oliver

A 27-year-old watch seller hanged himself in a 'wooded area' the day after two men robbed the dealership in a £2.8m robbery, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oliver White was working at 247 Kettles in Richmond, southwest London, on May 25 when two thieves entered the shop "posing as customers".

Shocking footage showed one of the robbers restraining Mr White and placing his arms around his neck while his accomplice pocketed the expensive luxury watches.

A post-mortem found that Mr White killed himself the next day and died from suspension, Surrey Coroner's Court heard Monday. He was pronounced dead on May 26 at 9.59pm after his body was discovered in a "wooded area" in Shepperton, Surrey.

Confirming Mr White's stepfather had identified Mr White's body, Coroner Simon Wickens said: "He confirms he had known Oliver for 19 years and saw him after he had died at the aforementioned woodland area on the 26 May."

The watch firm said Mr White should 'never have been left alone'
The watch firm said Mr White should 'never have been left alone'. Picture: Instagram

Read More: Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Read More: He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton

He confirmed the post-mortem was carried out on May 30 and said an inquest has been requested due to the unnatural nature of the death. Mr White's body has been returned to the family, however.

The inquest has been adjourned and a full inquest will take place at a later date.

247 Kettles posed a statement on Instagram after Mr White's death. It read: "The suspects targeted our store posing as potential clients across a three day period waiting for a vulnerability and the correct time to strike. Unfortunately on Saturday the attempt succeeded in a violent robbery which Oliver was the victim of.

"We have strict security procedures to prevent such circumstances', but 'through no fault of anyone's' they were not followed during the 'tragic event'," the statement added.

"Oliver had an incredible work ethic and a passion for pleasing customers. He liked to work around the clock and even out of hours to ensure customers were satisfied.

"He should never have been alone in the office on Saturday and that amount of watches should’ve never been on display. We have strict security procedures to prevent such circumstances."

The firm also revealed that the two men being hunted over the violent robbery had posed as potential clients over three days before they carried out the robbery and attack on Mr White.

“The suspects targeted our store posing as potential clients across a three day period waiting for a vulnerability and the correct time to strike. Unfortunately on Saturday the attempt succeeded in a violent robbery which Oliver was the victim of,” the statement continued.

“We would appreciate if false rumours could be stopped to allow both friends and family to grieve without additional stress and intrusion.

“As a business we will remain closed temporarily to grieve the loss of our friend. Any messages / requests will be picked up upon our return. Our thoughts are with all of Oliver’s family at this time.”

Alana Dredge posted tributes on Instagram after her partner Oliver White died
Alana Dredge posted tributes on Instagram after her partner Oliver White died. Picture: Instagram

His family said in a statement last week that they believe their son took his own life due to the “anguish and distress” the incident caused him.

In a statement released through the police, his parents said: "He had been the victim of a terrifying attack and high value robbery at his place of work, which was later shared widely on social media.

“Sadly, it is our belief that Oliver subsequently took his own life due to the anguish and distress of this terrible incident.

“As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into.

“We are desperately trying to make sense and come to terms with this tragic incident and plead that we are given the privacy to grieve without additional stress and intrusion into our lives.”

It comes after the Met said a man and woman, both in their 30s, had been arrested in connection with the robbery. The woman has since been released under investigation.

The man, arrested on Wednesday last week, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather said: "First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Mr White's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

"We would ask that they are given the privacy they need to grieve.

"We are working tirelessly to get them the answers they need and are making good progress with our investigation.

"We urge anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible.

"The images we have provided are good quality and someone must recognise the men we need to speak to. If you don't want to contact police, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously."

In the images, one man wears a grey hoodie while the other wears a black and white T-shirt with sunglasses on his head.

The force asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number CAD4555/25May, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians recover 360 bodies in north Gaza killed in Israeli offensive

Rob Burrow's wife and children have paid tribute to him by laying flowers

Rob Burrow's widow and children lay flowers at memorial to rugby league legend, as fans gather to pay tribute

Nigel Farage has responded to the milkshake stunt

Nigel Farage laughs off McDonald's milkshake stunt as election rivals condemn 'assault' and two suspects arrested

Vida and Quaker are enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns

Army issues heartwarming update on Household Cavalry horses who ran through streets of London covered in blood

India Election

Modi claims victory for his alliance in India’s general election

Rashane Douglas killed two men

Teenager jailed for murdering two men outside Halifax nightclub in row over woman, as devastated mums pay tribute

Romania Traditional Blouse

Romanian minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge blouse inspired garments

Denmark Fire Recovered Art

More than 90% of cultural items at Danish stock exchange rescued from fire

Hunter Biden

US President’s brother among witnesses expected at Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Last of D-Day veterans arrive in France to mark 80th anniversary of Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen friends

Election 2020 Fake Electors Wisconsin

State attorney general files charges against Trump’s 2020 lawyers

Hubble Telescope

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

Charlie Cosser, 17, from Milford, Surrey, was stabbed three times in the chest at a rural farmhouse as the teenagers celebrated the end of the school term on 23 July 2023.

Teenager guilty of murder after stabbing boy, 17, he'd never met to death on dance floor at end-of-term party

Two people arrested after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage during his campaign launch in Clacton

Two arrested after Nigel Farage has McDonald's milkshake thrown into his face during campaign launch

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-REFORM-FARAGE

He’s not lovin' it: Moment Nigel Farage has McDonald’s milkshake thrown into his face while campaigning in Clacton

Latest News

See more Latest News

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

June weather chaos as forecasters reveal exact date 'snow bomb' set to hit parts of the UK

Nigel Farage has launched his MP bid in Clacton-on-Sea

The Farage Factor: Nigel mobbed as he promises to be 'bloody nuisance' as he launches MP bid in Clacton
Lauren Pisciotta alleges the star sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant who claims rapper bombarded her with explicit images and masturbated in front of her
Fans will pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley on Saturday

Wembley to stage tributes to Rob Burrow after the rugby legend died following a long battle with MND
Ambulances lined up outside London's Kings College Hospital A&E (file image)

Critical incident declared as London hospitals cancel operations due to 'cyber attack'

A man was rescued from the crane above a fire in Canning Town

Man plucked to safety from crane as fire rages at building site in Canning Town in east London
Hundreds of passengers are facing delays at the French border

Calais carnage: Brits hit by 'five-hour' delays at French border with schoolchildren among passengers stranded
German police officers commemorate a colleague in Mannheim

German authorities find evidence of Islamic extremist motive in knife attack

Ms Knox has come under fire in recent years for her 'tasteless' comments across social media.

Amanda Knox to return to Italian court to defend herself against 16-year-old slander conviction
Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach

November trial date set for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder of Amie Gray

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit