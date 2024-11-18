Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher

18 November 2024, 15:12

Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher
Watch dramatic moment Ukrainian nursery teacher takes out incoming Russian missile with rocket launcher. Picture: alamy / Ukraine FB

By Hannah Levene

A Ukrainian soldier was filmed successfully shooting down a Russian cruise missile during her first combat launch.

Nataliia Hrabarchuk worked as a nursery school teacher before becoming a soldier to fight against Russia following the start of the war in Ukraine.

The footage, which emerged on Ukraine’s Western Air Command Facebook page, shows Hrabarchuk destroying the Kh-101 long-range missile on Sunday morning during Russia’s latest large-scale attack.

The clip shows Hrabarchuk dropping to her knees in joy after firing an Igla MANPADS - a man-portable air defence system launched from her shoulder.

Ukrainian soldier takes down cruise missile in first combat launch

Ms Hrabarchuk, a volunteer member of Ukraine's air defence commence, said: “When the enemy missile was in front of me, I threw away all emotions and excitement. I had made hundreds of training launches on simulators.

"And here – the first combat and on target.”

Kyiv officials have described the attack on Sunday as "one of the largest" attacks of the war so far with 210 missiles and drones fired into Ukraine.

Read more: The Kremlin has issued a stark World War Three warning after Joe Biden 'allowed Ukraine to use US long-range missiles in Russia'.

Read more: Trump names oil exec climate sceptic Chris Wright to lead Department of Energy

Ukraine’s air force said it managed to destroy over half of these weapons but 10 people were killed including eight in the city of Sumy in north Ukraine.

A further 11 were killed on Sunday night including two children, after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Sumy.

Kyiv, Kyiv City, Ukraine. 18th Nov, 2024. Tomorrow, November 19 2024 Ukraine will have been at war for 1000 days. Ukrainian flag seen in front of thick smoke which is rising from fire over Kyiv after Russian missile attacks on Ukraine
Kyiv, Kyiv City, Ukraine. 18th Nov, 2024. Tomorrow, November 19 2024 Ukraine will have been at war for 1000 days. Ukrainian flag seen in front of thick smoke which is rising from fire over Kyiv after Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Picture: Credit Image: © Andreas Stroh/ZUMA Press Wire

It comes as the Kremlin has issued a stark World War Three warning after Joe Biden 'allowed Ukraine to use US long-range missiles in Russia'.

Mr Biden made the decision after months of pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But the Kremlin has accused the US of seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine with several Russian politicians warning that it will lead to World War Three.

Russian politician Maria Butina, who is one of Putin's allies, said: "These guys, Biden's administration, [are] trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office.

"I have a great hope that [Donald] Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War Three which is not in anybody's interest."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries

Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping warns of 'period marked by turbulence' as Starmer stresses need for strong UK-China relationship

A rare amber alert for cold weather has been issued as snow and ice have covered swathes of the UK

Health chiefs issue rare amber alert for cold weather as temperatures set to plummet

Man pleads guilty to owning dangerously out-of-control XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour

Man pleads guilty to owning 'dangerously out-of-control' XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour

Family of missing hiker appeal to tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway

Family of missing hiker hunt for tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway

Davina, 57, ‘made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours,' her partner said

Davina McCall makes ‘enormous leap forward’ as husband issues update after she underwent brain tumour surgery

Some England fans say the price policy takes advantage of them

'Unacceptable': One of Britain’s biggest pub chains charging England fans extra £1.80 per pint on match days

Fury in Russia as Biden 'allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles'

Kremlin issues stark WWIII warning as Biden sparks outrage after 'allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia'

Keir Starmer will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil

Keir Starmer to meet with Chinese President Xi at G20 summit as he pushes for 'pragmatic' relationship

x

Exact date 'disruptive' snow and ice to hit parts of the UK as Met Office issues weather warnings

Vladimir Shklyarov from the Mariinsky Ballet performs during a dress rehearsal of 'Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux' at the Saddlers Wells theatre in London in 2008

Ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov who criticised Putin’s Ukraine invasion dies in fall from building in St Petersburg

Metropolitain Police In London

Two Metropolitan Police officers charged with sexually assaulting woman while off duty

The UK must "confront" the deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russia in Ukraine

UK must 'confront' deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russia in Ukraine, LBC told

Neighbours said they heard a 'scared' sounding woman and rows in the days leading up to her death

Neighbour of Harshita Brella heard rows and woman who ‘sounded scared’ in the days leading up to her death

x

Starmer says police should focus on 'what matters most' - as free speech row over investigation into columnist tweet grows

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coleen Rooney in I'm A Celeb

Coleen Rooney's secret I'm A Celeb codename inspired by Wagatha Christie revealed

Julie Casson and her husband, Nigel, who went to Dignitas

'It's about love, choice and dignity': Wife whose husband died at Dignitas issues final plea to MPs for law change
Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill
Labour faces biggest protest over domestic policy as farmers set to head to Westminster over inheritance tax row

Labour faces biggest protest over domestic policy as farmers to head to Westminster over inheritance tax row
An Arctic blast is set to sweep the UK

Brits brace for 'disruptive snow' as 'Arctic blast' sweeps UK and cold health alerts begin

Donald Trump Jr accuses Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII

Donald Trump Jr accuses Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII after 'allowing Ukraine to fire US rockets inside Russia'
Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
WV Active, Aldersley, Wolverhampton, UK. 17th Nov, 2024. 2024 PDC Grand Slam of Darts, Day 9, final; Luke Littler holds the Eric Bristow Trophy after beating Martin Lukeman 16-3 Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Luke Littler becomes millionaire after winning Grand Slam of Darts in first ranking major title
A Florida-based cruise company is offering disaffected Democrats the chance to escape Donald Trump's second term with a four-year voyage.

Sea you in 2028! US cruiseline offers Democrats four-year voyage to 'escape Trump'

President Biden is set to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia for the first time, reports claim.

Biden to 'allow Ukraine to use American long-range missiles inside Russia for first time'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News