Watch Live: Boris Johnson addresses school pupils ahead of return to classes

26 August 2020, 11:26 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 11:28

Watch Boris Johnson address school pupils in England who are set to return to classes in September for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown started.

The Prime Minister will speak to school children in England at 12:30 on Wednesday following a fraught summer period for students, with uncertainty over exam results for some and concern over masks for others.

The Government was heavily criticised over its handling of the process for awarding grades following the cancellation of exams.

Boris Johnson's Government has also faced pressure from teaching unions, which urged clarity before pupils return to school next week, and an announcement from Scotland that all secondary pupils there will be required to wear masks in between lessons.

But now, the Government has tweaked the rules for face coverings in schools in England after coming under pressure to follow Scotland's example, where older pupils will be required to wear face coverings in between lessons from next week.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Boris Johnson's message to children on their return to school.

Latest News

Product found in insect repellent could kill coronavirus, military study shows

Alexei Navalny: Boris Johnson calls for 'transparent' investigation into Putin critic's poisoning

Tom Cruise shares trip through London for first post-lockdown cinema visit to watch Tenet

Most popular baby names: Who's in and who's out?

Coronavirus: Two patients in Europe catch COVID-19 for a second time - reports

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do
Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?