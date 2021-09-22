Watch again: Dominic Raab stands in for Boris Johnson at PMQs amid soaring gas prices

22 September 2021, 11:53 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 12:42

By Will Taylor

Recently demoted Dominic Raab stood in for Boris Johnson at PMQs.

The justice secretary had been given a lesser role in the cabinet, losing his job as foreign secretary - but having been offered the title of Deputy Prime Minister as an apparent sweetener.

He stood in for the PM as the UK faces an ongoing fears about gas prices - with consumers potentially due to see huge rises in bills.

Mr Johnson is in the US to speak at the UN and to President Joe Biden about climate issues.

