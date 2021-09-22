Watch again: Dominic Raab stands in for Boris Johnson at PMQs amid soaring gas prices

By Will Taylor

Recently demoted Dominic Raab stood in for Boris Johnson at PMQs.

The justice secretary had been given a lesser role in the cabinet, losing his job as foreign secretary - but having been offered the title of Deputy Prime Minister as an apparent sweetener.

He stood in for the PM as the UK faces an ongoing fears about gas prices - with consumers potentially due to see huge rises in bills.

Mr Johnson is in the US to speak at the UN and to President Joe Biden about climate issues.

Watch PMQs live above.