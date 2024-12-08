Watch as Syrian looters storm home of ousted President Assad

People search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Footage of looters storming the home of ousted President Bashar al Assad have surfaced online after the Syrian leader fled the country on Sunday.

Images show Damascus locals wandering the corridors of Assad's private residence in the city, with footage showing the sprawling home in dissaray.

Additional video, which is yet to be verified, reportedly shows an extensive tunnel network running below the residence.

It comes as rebel forces took control of Homs overnight, entering Damascus and toppling the Assad regime during the early hours of Sunday.

President Assad fled Damascus by plane as rebels closed in, setting out for an unknown destination, the Russian foreign ministry and members of the Syrian national army confirmed.

A man tries to take a lamp as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy

People search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy

Syria's Prime Minister, Ghazi al-Jalali, added that he too was ready to hand over governmental to the opposition in a peaceful transition of power.

Footage is circulating online show Syrians entering the president’s private residence with some seizing contents.

Other footage shows rebels firing guns into the air outside the home, with local residents rifling through belongings inside the home.

Family portraits can be seen hanging from the walls inside the home, with piles of shoes piled up in one bedroom.

Other footage captures the home's modern kitchen, with some looters unpacking technical equipment before leaving through the front door.

Ornate white banisters line the winding staircase, which connects multiple floors of the city home.

Lace tablecloths lie slung over side tables, with everyday belongings strewn around the home.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Assad had left office and departed the country after ordering a peaceful handover of power.

In the statement, the ministry did not confirm where al-Assad was located, with Russia noting it had not taken part in the talks around his departure.

The rebels claiming victory form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities in recent days.

Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Deputy PM Angela Rayner insisted the new priority was to "protect" the Syrian people and the infrastructure, ensuring "democracy" prevails in the region.