Wayne Lineker, 62, breaks silence with birthday message to son after being knocked out by single punch in Ibiza brawl

Wayne Lineker has broken his silence after the attack. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Wayne Lineker has spoken out after being knocked unconscious as he stepped into a dispute to protect a female friend.

The multimillionaire bar owner and brother of Gary was filmed being punched by a man in Ibiza surrounded by a large group of onlookers.

Footage shows Lineker, 62, holding up his arms to protect himself as the man moved forward to attack him.

He fell to the ground after being punched, and eyewitnesses said he was unconscious for several minutes.

Lineker and his assailant are said to have got into the dispute after he intervened to stop a female friend in her twenties being pestered by the man and his friends.

Warning: The video below contains violence

WAYNE LINEKER KNOCKED SPARK OUT IN IBIZA LAST NIGHT!!🚨 pic.twitter.com/xIb9pPwZKb — Dave Rodgers (@Dave_Rodgers1) June 12, 2024

The men soon left the scene after Lineker was knocked out. The victim himself was looked after by concerned well-wishers after the attack.

One Welsh student who witnessed the violence scenes told the Sun: "It was horrible - he looked like he could have been dead at one point."

He appears to be recovering, having since posted a 20th birthday message to Freddie, one of his sons.

Sharing a video of Freddie hula-hooping as a boy, Lineker said: "You won’t like me for this but as a dad it’s very special ….Happy 20th birthday to my special handsome boy and superstar DJ ..keep doing what’s you’re doing.

"Big things coming your way and to your credit without any help from me !! “ Dad I got this., Appreciate you wanting to help me but I need to this myself” So proud of you when you said this to me. Love you"