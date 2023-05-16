'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Conservative MP George Eustice has told Andrew Marr Britain is "a self-governing country again" following Brexit, admitting he has "no regrets" following its departure from the EU.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former Environment Secretary and MP for Cambrone and Redruth admitted "we didn’t get it all right on Brexit, but I have no regrets".

Highlighting the “pedantic” arguments started by the EU, the Tory MP added: "In the EU, you weren't free".

He added the European Union were "out to prove a point,", adding: "they wanted to demonstrate that if you leave the European there would be difficulties for you."

Speaking of the ramifications of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, he continued: "actually I think there are areas now we we can make our own laws and do things ourselves.

"We haven’t got it all right. We can have an argument about what our trade policy would be, but at least we’re free to have one."

Adding: "I have no regrets about Brexit, I campaigned for it."

Standing in contrast to the view of former MP Nigel Farage who last night claimed Brexit "isn't working", the Tory MP put it simply when he added: "I think he’s wrong".

Explaining the EU made Britain's departure "unnecessarily tedious", the MP continued: "I think now the Northern Ireland protocol issue has been properly settled, now that the EU has made their point, [it's time] for us to start working through some of those issues".

“We had very little scope to be able to change things because 80% of the legislation came from the EU,” Mr Eustice added, reflecting on the impact of EU bureaucracy on British farmers.

"I would argue we have got a lot of things right - and of course, the nature of our politics is that the things we’ve got wrong, you focus on."