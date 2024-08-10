'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of grandmother who was killed by teenage driver returning from a hen-do have begged a judge to exercise leniency to avoid having 'another life ruined'.

Agnes 'Jo' Clark, 71, had been a back seat passenger in the car driven by Bethany Fraser, 19, when the horrific accident took place on August 20 last year.

The grandmother was one of four passengers travelling in the Vauxhall Corsa as the group returned from a hen-do when it collided with an oncoming Land Rover.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the student, who had only passed her test nine months previously, failed to give way as she crossed the junction at around 40mph, leaving the other vehicle in a nearby field.

Four people in the Corsa were injured - including Jo, the grandmother of Bethany's former partner, as well as a couple and their daughter travelling in the other vehicle.

The family are now appealing for mercy on behalf of the teenager who caused the grandmother's death, with the family of Ms Fraser telling the court "we don't want another life ruined".

“Wanting justice is not same as demanding punishment," the family added.

The court heard how Ms Fraser's was distracted by her satnav at the time of the crash.

Fraser, 19, of Whitehills Drive in Ellon, pled guilty to causing death by driving without due care or attention on August 20 last year.

The grandmother of Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, spent five days in hospital following the accident before passing away at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on August 25, 2023.

A statement read out by the family's lawyer, said that "Bethany is not a bad person".

Lawyers Digby Brown said: “Jo was a loving mum, partner and grandma – she was the heart of our family and her laugh was infectious.

“She had an incredible sense of humour and often took the mick out of herself and everyone but in an endearing way that helped everyone look at the fun side of life.

“Wanting justice is not same as demanding punishment – the latter helps no one.“Bethany is not a bad person. We know she did not set out to cause a tragedy that day.

“It is important that any outcome reflects the seriousness of what happened but we don’t want to see another life ruined by a jail term – if there is a chance that Bethany, and others, have the chance to learn and live better lives then we would be open to that.

“We’d finally just like to thank our wider friends, family and the community for their support but request that our privacy is respected as we move forwards.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentence until September 18.