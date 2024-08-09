Woman arrested as part of 'missing ashes' investigation at former funeral directors

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors in the Glasgow and Dumbarton areas.

Operation Koine, launched on May 5, is a police investigation into alleged missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors.

The 37-year-old was released pending further inquiries, police said.

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information that could assist their ongoing investigation to contact them through 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2, or to use the dedicated email address Operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.

A. Milne’s Dumbarton branch was closed last year while the Springburn branch, on Balornock Road, was still registered as operating in March.

However, it has remained closed since the police investigation began.

Police searched the Springburn office in May and recovered 19 containers with ashes days after eight urns were handed over to Argyll and Bute Council.

Later the same month, the firm was expelled by the National Association of Funeral Directors.