Wembley to stage tributes to Rob Burrow after the rugby legend died following a long battle with MND

Fans will pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley on Saturday. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

The life of Rob Burrow will be celebrated when rugby league holds its Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley on Saturday.

Fans will take part in a minute's silence before the men's and women's Challenge Cup finals and a round of applause in the seventh minute of the games.

Leeds Rhinos players have also called for a stand at Headingley to be named after Burrow, who died on Sunday aged 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease.

A statue of Burrow alongside his former captain Kevin Sinfield at the stadium had already been commissioned by the club.

Rob Burrow's family, (left to right) sister Claire Burnett, father Geoff Burrow, mother Irene Burrow and sister Joanne Hartshorn, during a ground breaking ceremony at the new £6 million Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at Monday's Challenge Cup final media day, Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: "Saturday provides us with an opportunity to celebrate his life for everyone at the stadium and also the TV audience.

"All teams will show their support for Rob and their support for the battle he championed against MND."

As well as the moments of silence and applause, players will wear black armbands and there are plans to lay floral tributes by the rugby league statute outside Wembley.

Burrow's old club Leeds will contest Saturday's women's final against St Helens, before the men's match between Wigan and Warrington.

File photo dated 14/05/23 of Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield cross the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Picture: Alamy

On Monday a pre-planned ceremony took place to mark the groundbreaking of the £6million Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

His family said the ex-Leeds Rhinos star would have wanted them to be there as construction work started on the site.

In an emotional video played after his death he urged his beloved family to not "waste a moment".

The poignant footage hears him say: "I want to live in a world free of MND. By the time you watch this I will no longer be here. I'm just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league."