Maajid Nawaz 1pm - 4pm
Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
17 October 2021, 11:56
Westfield Stratford City was evacuated on Sunday as 60 firefighters tackled a shop fire.
Eight fire engines were sent to the East London shopping centre to put out a small blaze in a shop on the first floor.
The complex was evacuated after London Fire Brigade was called just after 10am, and no injuries were reported.
The cause has not yet been established.
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a small fire within a retail unit in a shopping centre on Montifichet Road in #Stratford. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/wYxzYpPJio— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 17, 2021