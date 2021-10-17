Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze

The fire broke out in Westfield shopping centre. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Will Taylor

Westfield Stratford City was evacuated on Sunday as 60 firefighters tackled a shop fire.

Eight fire engines were sent to the East London shopping centre to put out a small blaze in a shop on the first floor.

The complex was evacuated after London Fire Brigade was called just after 10am, and no injuries were reported.

The cause has not yet been established.