'We've wasted our time': Top cop hits out at non-crime hate incident reporting

1 August 2022, 06:11

Ch Con Watson said some non-crime hate incident reporting has been a waste of time
Ch Con Watson said some non-crime hate incident reporting has been a waste of time. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The way police have gone about recording non-crime hate incidents has been a "waste of time", the chief of one of Britain's biggest forces has declared.

Stephen Watson, of Greater Manchester Police, said officers had ended up getting involved in "stuff which is just not a policing matter".

He welcomed "sensible" changes to guidance around non-crime hate incidents, which see police keep a record of problems they believe have been motivated by prejudice over race, religion, disability, sexuality or gender identity but a crime has not been committed.

"In certain circumstances, there are actually first-class examples of where we've just completely got this wrong," Ch Con Watson told The Times.

"We've got ourselves involved in stuff which is just not a policing matter, we've wasted our time as a result and we've caused people to question whether, frankly, we know what we're doing."

Read more: Met strip-search five children every week without first arresting them, LBC reveals

Ch Con Watson admitted some reporting of the incidents could help
Ch Con Watson admitted some reporting of the incidents could help. Picture: Alamy

New guidance from the College of Policing says non-crime hate incidents should not be recorded in cases where they are trivial, irrational or if it cannot be concluded that what happened was motivated by hostility.

People who are contributing to a "legitimate debate" should not be stigmatised "because someone is offended", and recordings should be as non-intrusive as possible, which could allow officers to forgo recording names if it's not necessary.

Around 120,000 people have had their actions recorded as such an incident in the past five years.

However, Ch Con Watson stressed there are still times when recording the incidents could help.

He referred to Fiona Pilkington, who killed herself and her disabled daughter in 2007 after enduring years of bullying.

Recording the incidents could have built up a picture of what was happening to her, but police treated each instance in isolation.

"There are shades of grey in the space where we do need to know what is happening so that we can combat a potentially grave outcome," he said.

"I do think that the balance has got somewhere out of kilter, however, and I think we've become too assiduous at interpreting some of the rules to mean that if anybody at any time for whatever reason is offended, there somehow needs to be a police record."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Sunak's pledge comes as he seeks to overhaul Liz Truss's lead among Tory members

Sunak promises biggest tax cut for 30 years as he bids to overhaul Truss's lead

Putin is believed to have health issues

Putin under fresh scrutiny after footage shows leader 'limping' and unable to use arm

The Queen shared her joy at the win

It came home! Fans to celebrate with Lionesses in Trafalgar Square after Euros victory

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris in back

England have won Euro 2022

Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.

English cyclist flies into crowd and leaves fan 'covered in blood' in huge Velodrome crash

Exclusive
Anthony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukraine refugee insists he 'just wanted to make her feel welcome'

Mick Whelan has told LBC he hasn't heard from Grant Shapps in two years.

Rail chaos: Union boss claims 'no contact' with Shapps for 2 years as pay row rumbles on

Prince William and Princess Charlotte delivered a message for the Lionesses.

Prince William and Charlotte roar on Lionesses for Euro 2022 final

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a platform at Reading station.

Man dies on station platform after 'altercation on train' at Reading

The 'beach bodied' campaign has been criticised for "editing out" a model's prosthetic leg.

Spanish 'beach bodies' campaign slammed for 'editing out' prosthetic leg of British model

England face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

England head to Wembley: Lionesses on brink of history as they face Germany at Euro final

Liz Truss has played down her lead over Rishi Sunak in the contest to become PM

Truss plays down lead over Sunak in make-or-break weekend for Tory contest

Prince Charles is believed to have accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden

Prince Charles charity 'accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Turkey says first grain ship has left Ukrainian port of Odesa
Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, dies aged 89
Lebanon Silos

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Russia Navy Explosion

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters camp out in parliament for second day

Fidel Valdez Ramos

Ex-Philippine president Ramos, who helped oust dictator Marcos, dies at 94
Russia Navy Explosion

Six injured as drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Sting

Sting denounces Ukraine war and warns of threats to democracy
Macky Sall

Senegal’s legislative election tests ruling party influence

An Israeli navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea

Hezbollah airs video of Israeli ships in disputed gas field

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London