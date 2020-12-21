Support bubbles explained: What classes as a support bubble and tier 4 rules

21 December 2020, 17:19

Support bubble guidance remains the same in England
Support bubble guidance remains the same in England. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What counts as a support bubble and what are the Christmas rules? Here’s the latest rules around the system.

With the introduction of Tier 4 and a change to the Christmas coronavirus rules this festive season, there’s a lot of confusion around what classes as a support bubble and the rules that need to be followed.

With restrictions across the country becoming tighter due to a new and faster spreading Covid strain, many are looking for clarity on if they can still form support bubbles as the UK are advised to shield again and to remain extra vigilant in their care not to spread the virus.

Can I travel between tiers? Covid rules explained

So what classes as a support bubble? What are the Tier 4 rules around support bubbles? And how do the Christmas rules impact them? Here’s all the latest information:

Support bubbles can be formed with one other household if you meet government guidelines
Support bubbles can be formed with one other household if you meet government guidelines. Picture: PA

What classes as a support bubble?

This is a support network which allows two households to link together and act as one household.

You can form a support bubble if you live by yourself, you are the only adult in your house who doesn’t need continuous care as a result of disability, your household includes a child who is under the age of one and your household includes a child under five with a disability who requires continuous care.

You can also form a support bubble if you are a single living adult with one or more children under the age of 18.

If someone in your support bubble contracts coronavirus, you must all isolate.

What are the Tier 4 support bubble rules?

Support bubble rules remain the same as above if you live in an area under Tier 4 rules and restrictions.

You are not permitted to meet with any other household indoors. You can meet one on one with another person outdoors only.

Tier 4 lockdown rules do not impact the support bubble guidelines as stated by the government
Tier 4 lockdown rules do not impact the support bubble guidelines as stated by the government. Picture: PA

What are the support bubble rules for Christmas?

Christmas bubbles, support bubbles and childcare bubble are all different things and follow different rules.

If you live outside of a Tier 4 area, Christmas bubbles can be formed with another household for one day only.

