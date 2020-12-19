Coronavirus: What is Tier 4 and which areas are going into Tier 4?

19 December 2020, 17:18 | Updated: 19 December 2020, 17:29

London and the South East have been plunged into new Tier 4 restrictions
London and the South East have been plunged into new Tier 4 restrictions. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson plunged London and the South East into new Tier 4 restrictions from Sunday morning and dramatically altered Christmas bubble plans for England.

The prime minister confirmed the newest and strictest-yet Tier measures during a Downing Street coronavirus press conference on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr Johnson held an emergency Cabinet meeting in the afternoon amid fears of a new, highly-transmissive Covid variant that is spreading faster than the original strain in London and the South East.

He said that it was with a "heavy heart" that he had to change the arrangements but that he could not ignore the science.

So what are Tier 4 restrictions? Which areas will be in Tier 4? And is Christmas cancelled?

Read more: London and SE enter Tier 4 and told to stay home over Christmas

LIVE: Boris Johnson holds briefing as London and SE 'head into Tier 4'

What are Tier 4 restrictions?

The new Tier 4 measures mean people must stay at home with few exceptions, however support bubbles can continue for those who are vulnerable or at risk of being lonely.

Non-essential retail must close along with gyms and self-care businesses such as hairdressers, barbers, salons and nail bars.

People should not enter or leave Tier 4 areas or stay overnight at other people's houses in affected towns and cities, although communal worship can continue.

If meeting with people outside, you can only see one other person, similar to the nationwide lockdowns earlier in the year.

Those in Tier 4 cannot travel abroad unless for exceptional work purposes.

Read more: 'Christmas bubbles' only allowed on Xmas Day, PM announces

Read more: New Covid strain spreading quickly as SE hit with tougher rules

Which areas are in Tier 4?

Boris Johnson confirmed that London, the South East and parts of eastern England will be in Tier 4 from midnight on Saturday.

The full list includes: Kent - Buckinghamshire - Berkshire - Surrey (excluding Waverley) - The boroughs of Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings - All 32 London boroughs and the city of London - Bedford - Central Bedfordshire - Milton Keynes - Luton - Peterborough - Hertfordshire - Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring)

Mr Johnson did not announce any other Tier changes for England on Saturday afternoon.

How long will Tier 4 last? And is Christmas cancelled?

Tier 4 measures will come into place at midnight on Saturday meaning from Sunday people must abide by the new restrictions, however Professor Chris Whitty suggested people adhere to them immediately.

There will be a formal review of the rules on 30 December.

It does mean that Christmas arrangements have been thrown into disarray across the country.

For those in Tier 4 areas, Christmas bubbles cannot go ahead at all over the festive period. However, support bubbles are in place as they were in previous nation-wide lockdowns.

In Tiers 1, 2 and 3, the three-household rule, originally planned for between 23 and 27 December, has also been dramatically scaled back and will now only be allowed on Christmas Day.

