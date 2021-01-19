Who is performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration? Full line-up and schedule

Lady Gaga will be among those to perform at Joe Biden's inauguration. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are among a star-studded lineup who will perform as part of Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration schedule.

Mr Biden's playlist of performers for his inauguration day include Gaga, who will sing the national anthem as he and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office in Washington DC, while Lopez will give a separate musical performance.

The all-star ceremony in the USA, which includes a whole lineup and schedule of performers, will begin at 5pm UK time on Wednesday.

Later on, Hanks will host a concert celebrating Mr Biden's inauguration alongside Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.

Musicians and performers include Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemens and country singer Garth Brooks will perform in the 90-minute prime-time TV special.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will recite a classical work at the event.

It will be broadcast live on US TV networks ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be the some of the bigger performances at Joe Biden's inauguration. Picture: PA

Timberlake said he and Clemons would perform their new song Better Days, adding: "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful."

Lovato wrote on Instagram: "I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!"

Clemons was also effusive in a comment on Instagram, saying: "To say that this is a dream come true, would be an understatement!"

Brooks, one of the biggest names in country music, is one of the latest celebrities to be added to the lineup.

He said his performance is not a political statement but a "statement of unity".

"This is kind of how I get to serve this country," he added.

Tom Hanks will host a concert at the inauguration ceremony. Picture: PA

According to producers, the show "will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild".

The Biden Inauguration Committee previously released an official inauguration playlist, with 46 songs to celebrate the 46th president of the United States.

Springsteen, Beyonce, Dua Lipa and Mary J Blige all feature.

Attendance at the ceremony will be severely restricted amid the pandemic and heightened security measures following the recent riot at the US Capitol.

Mr Biden has asked supporters to say at home and watch from afar.

Many traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls will be virtual.

Outgoing president Donald Trump has already said he will not be present at the inauguration, however Vice President Mike Pence will attend.

Many A-list stars publicly snubbed Donald Trump's requests for them to perform at his inauguration.