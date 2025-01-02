Former college football star, aspiring nurse and a deli manager: Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

The names of those killed in the New Orleans attack have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

The first victims of a New Orleans attack have been identified, with their families paying tribute to loved ones caught up in what US authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.

Fifteen people were killed and at least 35 injured after a man who apparently was inspired by the Islamic State group drove into a large crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The incident took place at around 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street, on New Year's Day, authorities have said.

The suspect behind the attack drove into a crowd of revellers before exiting his car and opening fire.

He was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and a US army veteran.

The victims include a prominent American college football player, a mother of a four-year-old child and a young aspiring nurse.

Here's what we know so far about those who lost their lives.

Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

Martin Beech. Picture: Michelle Beech

Martin 'Tiger' Bech

The death of former football player Martin "Tiger" Bech from Princeton University was confirmed in a statement by the university.

Princeton football coach Bob Surace said: "There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached.

"He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend."

Martin Bech's brother, Jack Bech, posted a tribute on X alongside a news article reporting his death.

"Love you always brother!" he wrote.

"You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

Mr Bech was a member of the 2016 and 2018 Ivy League Championship teams.

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux

The death of aspiring nurse Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeau, 18, was confirmed by her mother Melissa Dedeaux on social media.

The mother begged: "I lost my baby just pray for me and my family pleaseeeeee!!! God I need you now!!."

She shared a photograph of her daughter wearing a red graduation cap and gown from this year.

Ms Dedeaux - who is also a nurse - told local media outlet Nola that her daughter had been due to start her nurse training later this month.

She added that Nikyra had snuck out with a cousin and friend, who both survived.

Reggie Hunter

The death of the store manager and father of two was confirmed to CBS News by his cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson.

Ms Jackson described him as "full of life", and said the 37-year-old had messaged the family minutes after midnight to wish them a Happy New Near.

He was with another cousin who was injured in the attack.

Nicole Perez

Kimberly Usher Fall, Ms Perez's friend and boss at the deli store she worked at, called her a dedicated, smart and a "good-hearted person", according to CBS.

The 27-year-old was also a mother to a four-year-old boy.

Matthew Tenedorio

The audio-visual technician, Matthew Tenedorio, 25, had a "laid-back spirit and infectious laughter".

According to a fundraiser that his family set up in his name, he brought joy to those around him.

His mother Cathy Tenedorio, told US broadcaster NBC News, she last saw her son alive at 21:00 local time on New Year's Eve, adding she remembered hugging and kissing him.