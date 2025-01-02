Former college football star, aspiring nurse and a deli manager: Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

2 January 2025, 10:08 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 10:36

The names of those killed in the New Orleans attack have been revealed
The names of those killed in the New Orleans attack have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

The first victims of a New Orleans attack have been identified, with their families paying tribute to loved ones caught up in what US authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fifteen people were killed and at least 35 injured after a man who apparently was inspired by the Islamic State group drove into a large crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The incident took place at around 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street, on New Year's Day, authorities have said.

The suspect behind the attack drove into a crowd of revellers before exiting his car and opening fire.

He was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and a US army veteran.

The victims include a prominent American college football player, a mother of a four-year-old child and a young aspiring nurse.

Here's what we know so far about those who lost their lives.

Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?

Martin Beech
Martin Beech. Picture: Michelle Beech

Martin 'Tiger' Bech

The death of former football player Martin "Tiger" Bech from Princeton University was confirmed in a statement by the university.

Princeton football coach Bob Surace said: "There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached.

"He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend."

Martin Bech's brother, Jack Bech, posted a tribute on X alongside a news article reporting his death.

"Love you always brother!" he wrote.

Read More: Donald Trump slams New Orleans attack as 'act of pure evil' after car drives into New Year's crowd

Read More: New Orleans attack ‘could be linked’ to Cybertruck explosion - as police probe military connection

"You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

Mr Bech was a member of the 2016 and 2018 Ivy League Championship teams.

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux

The death of aspiring nurse Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeau, 18, was confirmed by her mother Melissa Dedeaux on social media.

The mother begged: "I lost my baby just pray for me and my family pleaseeeeee!!! God I need you now!!."

She shared a photograph of her daughter wearing a red graduation cap and gown from this year.

Ms Dedeaux - who is also a nurse - told local media outlet Nola that her daughter had been due to start her nurse training later this month.

She added that Nikyra had snuck out with a cousin and friend, who both survived.

Reggie Hunter

The death of the store manager and father of two was confirmed to CBS News by his cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson.

Ms Jackson described him as "full of life", and said the 37-year-old had messaged the family minutes after midnight to wish them a Happy New Near.

He was with another cousin who was injured in the attack.

Nicole Perez

Kimberly Usher Fall, Ms Perez's friend and boss at the deli store she worked at, called her a dedicated, smart and a "good-hearted person", according to CBS.

The 27-year-old was also a mother to a four-year-old boy.

Matthew Tenedorio

The audio-visual technician, Matthew Tenedorio, 25, had a "laid-back spirit and infectious laughter".

According to a fundraiser that his family set up in his name, he brought joy to those around him.

His mother Cathy Tenedorio, told US broadcaster NBC News, she last saw her son alive at 21:00 local time on New Year's Eve, adding she remembered hugging and kissing him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The sun sets over a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis

Israeli air strikes kill at least 18 in Gaza

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Agnes Keleti

Oldest living Olympic medal winner Agnes Keleti dies aged 103

Hunt for terror cell involved in New Orleans attack - as police discover bombshell link to Cybertruck explosion

New Orleans attack ‘could be linked’ to Cybertruck explosion - as police probe military connection

Police investigators work at the site of the shooting in Cetinje

Gunman who killed at least 12 people in Montenegro shooting kills himself

Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into a crowd of revellers before exiting his car and opening fire

New Orleans attack: Everything we know about suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar

A man reacts in grief as the body of a child is brought to hospital following an air strike

Three children among 10 killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza Strip

New Orleans Car Into Crowd

Biden: Islamic State-inspired driver expressed desire to kill

Trump Hotel-Fire-Las Vegas

Firework mortars and gas cannisters inside Tesla that exploded in Las Vegas

South Korea Martial Law

Impeached South Korean president issues defiant message

Sheila Fox

Mystery over woman who vanished more than 50 years ago finally solved - as she's found alive and well

New Orleans Car Into Crowd

US army veteran kills 15 in New Year’s Eve ‘terror attack’

Emergency service vehicles form a security barrier to keep other vehicles out of the French Quarter after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ Canal and Bourbon Street

What we know about vehicle attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15

Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas

One person dies when Cybertruck catches fire and explodes outside Trump hotel

The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston

Two teens killed and three others fighting for their lives after New Year's Day horror crash

Montenegro Shooting

Montenegro police search for gunman after shooting rampage

Latest News

See more Latest News

One person has been killed after a Tesla truck exploded outside Donald Trump's Vegas hotel

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump's Vegas hotel in 'terror attack'

Emergency services at the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans

Driver ‘hell-bent on carnage’ kills 10 and injures 33 in New Orleans

Meghan Markle has returned to social media

Meghan Markle makes surprise return to Instagram as she teases 2025 projects

At least 15 people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people

Hunt for terror cell linked to New Orleans attack after ISIS flag found in truck used to plough into crowds
HMS Somerset seen returning on New Year's Eve

Royal Navy recalls 200 sailors on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships

Trump called the attack an act of pure evil

Donald Trump slams New Orleans attack as 'act of pure evil' after car drives into New Year's crowd
Then-Estonian President Arnold Ruutel listens to a speech during the Vilnius Conference 2006 in Lithuania

Former Estonian president Arnold Ruutel dies aged 96

Five people were killed by the fireworks in Berlin

Five killed in New Year chaos in Germany, as dozens of police officers injured and hundreds of suspects arrested
Mourners wait to pay tribute to the plane crash victims at a memorial altar at Muan International Airport in South Korea

Families of South Korean plane crash victims visit site for memorial service

Police officers stand guard in Berlin after emergency services workers were attacked with fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations

German government condemns New Year’s Eve violence after hundreds of arrests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News