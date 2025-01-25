WHSmith in 'secret talks' to sell all of its high street stores in £1.5 billion deal

WHSmith is closing 17 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

WHSmith is reportedly in “secret talks” to sell all of its high street stores more than 230 years after opening its first location in London.

It comes after the brand announced plans to close 17 of its stores across the UK amid growing financial strain.

The book store, which has a valuation of nearly £1.5 billion, has been in talks with a number of prospective buyers, according to a report by Sky News.

An announcement regarding a sale could come as early as next week, the report claims.

WHSmith currently employs around 5,000 workers across its 500 stores in the UK.

The retailer confirmed in June 2023 that it would not be opening more high street stores, with it instead focusing on expanding outside the sector.

A storefront sign for WHSmith located in the Victoria Centre. Picture: Alamy

It comes after WHSmith announced plans to open 110 stores in airports, train stations and hospitals, where they see a higher profit.

More than 50 stores are also expected to be opened in North America.

The brand’s travel business now equates for more than 75% of the company’s revenue and more than 85% of its profits

Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opened the first WHSmith store in 1792 in central London.

The company has not commented on claims it could sell its high street arm.

In the coming months, the company plans to close at least 17 of its high-street stores.

Full list of WHSmith stores closing