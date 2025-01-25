WHSmith in 'secret talks' to sell all of its high street stores in £1.5 billion deal

25 January 2025, 10:41 | Updated: 25 January 2025, 10:49

WHSmith is closing 17 stores
WHSmith is closing 17 stores. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

WHSmith is reportedly in “secret talks” to sell all of its high street stores more than 230 years after opening its first location in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the brand announced plans to close 17 of its stores across the UK amid growing financial strain.

The book store, which has a valuation of nearly £1.5 billion, has been in talks with a number of prospective buyers, according to a report by Sky News.

An announcement regarding a sale could come as early as next week, the report claims.

WHSmith currently employs around 5,000 workers across its 500 stores in the UK.

The retailer confirmed in June 2023 that it would not be opening more high street stores, with it instead focusing on expanding outside the sector.

Read more: WHSmith to close 17 stores this year - is your local branch affected?

A storefront sign for WHSmith located in the Victoria Centre.
A storefront sign for WHSmith located in the Victoria Centre. Picture: Alamy

It comes after WHSmith announced plans to open 110 stores in airports, train stations and hospitals, where they see a higher profit.

More than 50 stores are also expected to be opened in North America.

The brand’s travel business now equates for more than 75% of the company’s revenue and more than 85% of its profits

Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna opened the first WHSmith store in 1792 in central London.

The company has not commented on claims it could sell its high street arm.

In the coming months, the company plans to close at least 17 of its high-street stores.

Full list of WHSmith stores closing

  • Bournemouth (Old Christchurch Road), Dorset - January 18
  • Luton, Bedfordshire - January 18
  • March, Cambridgeshire - January 25
  • Basingstoke, Hampshire - February 1
  • Newtown, Powys - February 15
  • Bournemouth (Winton), Dorset - February 15
  • Rhyl, Denbighshire - February 15
  • Bolton, Greater Manchester – February
  • Accrington, Lancashire - March 15
  • Halstead, Essex - April
  • Halesowen, West Midlands - April
  • Diss, Norfolk - April
  • Newport, South Wales - April
  • Haverhill, Suffolk - April 26
  • Stockton, County Durham - May
  • Oldham, Greater Manchester - May
  • Orpington, Greater London - no date given

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The British Museum in London

British Museum forced to close after alleged IT attack by former employee as police arrest suspect

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-CEASEFIRE-HOSTAGE

Four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza handed to IDF in second hostage exchange of ceasefire deal

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Mother's 'world has ended' after six-year-old daughter found dead with father - as police launch murder probe

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta

Trump freezes nearly all US foreign aid programmes as impact on Ukraine war remains unclear

Storm Eowyn is set to clear throughout Saturday

Snow and ice warnings issued as Storm Éowyn continues to wreak havoc on UK after more than 1,000 flights cancelled

Britain needs a dose of Trump positivity, Reeves has said.

Britain must learn from Trump's positivity to achieve growth, says Rachel Reeves

Starmer has ruled out whole-life orders for teens

Keir Starmer rules out whole-life order for Southport killer Axel Rudakubana due to international law

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is understood to be considering fleeing Europe

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'set to flee Europe' and 'considering plastic surgery' to hide identity

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket holder wins £83 million EuroMillions jackpot - as Brits urged to check their numbers

Linda Nolan was 'laughing and joking' at the end of her life, her sister has said

Coleen Nolan reveals Linda Nolan's heartbreaking final words before her death as loved ones prepare to say goodbye

Conservatives push to ban phones in schools

Tories push for school phone ban as parents fear for children's wellbeing - amid concerns teachers ignoring guidance

Jason Hoganson walking free from HM Prison Durham

Actor found guilty of assaulting ex-partner just one day after walking free from jail under early release scheme

NatWest is closing more of its branches

NatWest to close 53 more branches this year - is your local affected?

Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

'Always looking over his shoulder': Axel Rudakubana to be 'number 1 target' in jail, top prison officer warns

Samuel McGregor

Met Police officer convicted of rape after 'vile' attack

Axel Rudakubana

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana received NHS mental treatment for years but 'stopped engaging', hospital says

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Donald Trump chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2017

Putin says he's ready to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine war - but is waiting for US to make a move
Tom Kember

Man who googled 'Can I get done for abusing baby' jailed for 21 years after newborn left with life-long disabilities
Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Kimberlee Singler. Colorado Springs Police Dept.

Colorado mum accused of drugging and killing two of her children before 'fleeing' to UK can be extradited, court rules
Police were called to Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in her 80s

Joey Barton at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where the former footballer is accused of assaulting his wife Georgia Barton. Picture date: Friday January 24, 2025.

Joey Barton 'shoved wife to the floor and kicked her in the head during drunken row' as 'children slept upstairs'
Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Mother jailed for 10 year after four sons died in house blaze ‘surrounded by rubbish' while she 'went out shopping'

Mother jailed for 10 years after four sons died in house blaze while she 'went out shopping'
Anderstown, west Belfast

Miracle moment lucky home owner dodges flyaway roof tile as Storm Eowyn brings hurricane-force winds to UK
Detectives release CCTV in hunt three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

CCTV released in hunt for three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News