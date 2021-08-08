Woman arrested over death of girl, 2, in Northern Ireland

Forensics officers at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland have arrested a 24-year-old woman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) major investigation team arrested the woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.

The girl died in hospital on Friday after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police were given an extra 36 hours to question the man, who remains in custody.

The child, named as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland's major investigation team investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday August 6 have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder."

Friends and family left teddy bears alongside sympathy messages, flowers and cards outside the home where the toddler, known as AJ, was discovered seriously injured.

Forensic officers and the PSNI remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

Former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster tweeted: "Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all."