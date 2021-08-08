Woman arrested over death of girl, 2, in Northern Ireland

8 August 2021, 21:28

Forensics officers at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died.
Forensics officers at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland have arrested a 24-year-old woman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) major investigation team arrested the woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.

The girl died in hospital on Friday after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police were given an extra 36 hours to question the man, who remains in custody.

The child, named as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland's major investigation team investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday August 6 have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder."

Friends and family left teddy bears alongside sympathy messages, flowers and cards outside the home where the toddler, known as AJ, was discovered seriously injured.

Forensic officers and the PSNI remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

Former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster tweeted: "Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all."

Latest News

See more Latest News

People carry banners of protest as they gather to denounce the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Warsaw, Poland

Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

A Taliban flag flies in the main square of Kunduz

Taliban fighters take key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

Markie Post

Markie Post, TV veteran actor of Night Court, dies at 70

Police tape cordons off the area where a woman was found dead on Phuket, Thailan

Thai man charged with killing and robbing Swiss woman

Saudi flags lining The Mall in central London

Saudi Arabia to pay families of medical workers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue
Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up
Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy

Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy
'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we believe in them?'

Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'
Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists

Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London