Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged with breach of the peace

12 September 2022, 13:06

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive
Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive. Picture: lbc/alamy

By Adam Solomons

A woman arrested with a protest sign as the Queen's cortege arrived in Edinburgh yesterday has been charged with a breach of the peace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 22-year-old woman was pictured holding the sign, which read "F*** imperialism, abolish monarchy", before the King's Accession Proclamation outside St Giles Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

She has been charged "in connection with a breach of the peace" and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Police Scotland said.

No further details have been offered.

The arrest prompted concern among republican campaigners and free speech activists.

Rachel Johnson responded to the news in a tweet: "What were the grounds for her arrest? How peculiar".

King Charles has flown back to Edinburgh to attend a special Service of Thanksgiving at the Church of Scotland cathedral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will join the newly installed monarch.

He addressed MPs and members of the House of Lords at Westminster Hall this morning.

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive
Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive. Picture: lbc/alamy

Her late Majesty's coffin will stay in Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until 6.30am on Monday, at which point she will be moved to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

The King this afternoon confirmed a minute's silence on Sunday night in advance of the funeral.

He told Westminster Hall today: “As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all.”

Charles also said the late Queen had “set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Following the King's address, the audience stood and the national anthem was sung in Westminster Hall.

The King and Queen Consort then departed, followed by the Lords and Commons Speakers.

Read More: Crowds face 30-hour queues stretching back five miles to see the Queen's coffin

Read More: National minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday to honour ‘life and legacy’ of Queen Elizabeth II

Her late Majesty's coffin arrives at the Church of Scotland cathedral
Her late Majesty's coffin arrives at the Church of Scotland cathedral. Picture: lbc/alamy

Mourners hoping to see the coffin at Westminster Hall were warned of 30-hour queues stretching back five miles.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan warned of "unprecedented demand" to see Her Majesty's coffin before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey next week.

Around 750,000 people are expected to line up to pay their respects to Her late Majesty - and could face queues longer than a day stretching back five miles.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan wrote to fellow MPs via WhatsApp this morning: "Queues could be up to 30 hours as we are obviously expecting and planning for unprecedented demand", The Times reported.

Officials expect as many as one million people to swell in the capital, rivalling the huge number who gathered in London to pay tribute to Princess Diana after her death in August 1997.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon until her state funeral on Monday morning.

The government is also said to be braced for London to be “full” for the very first time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

People come to view and lay floral tributes to the late Queen in Green Park

National minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday to honour ‘life and legacy’ of Queen Elizabeth II

Football faces more cancelations due to overstretched police forces

Overstretched police could mean more football cancellations despite games resuming tomorrow

Mourners face 30 hour queues to see Queen's coffin

Crowds face 30-hour queues stretching back five miles to see the Queen's coffin

King Charles III was moved by a rendition of God Save the King

Emotional King Charles visibly moved as he hears God Save the King in historic address to Parliament

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being moved through Edinburgh today

The Queen’s final journey: Mourners can pay respects from this afternoon before coffin is flown to London

New Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley

New Met police chief vows to restore trust in beleaguered force as he is sworn in by the King

Prince Harry has released a tribute to his grandmother the Queen, saying he will miss her "infectious smile"

'We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited': Harry's heartbreaking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

There is major disruption on the Tube on Monday

Rush hour chaos on Tube as two key lines are crippled by power outage

Firefighters work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv

Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv after Ukraine recaptures territory twice the size of greater London

William and Harry could be reunited once more at the Queen's funeral

End of William and Harry’s feud? Brothers to bond as they could ‘walk side by side’ at Queen’s funeral

The Queen will lie in state later this week

How to pay your respects at the Queen's lying in state

King Charles/coffin/St Giles

King Charles and Camilla to travel to Edinburgh for the next stage of the Queen's procession

Sea of flowers in Green Park

Sea of flowers for the Queen: Green Park transformed as tens of thousands of mourners pay tribute

The Queen's corgis are expected to move to Windsor to live with Prince Andrew following her death.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take care of Queen's beloved corgis

Sir Mark Rowley

New Met Police commissioner 'must get rid of a quarter of top officers', says report

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is greeted by the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen’s death

Pakistan Floods

Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’

Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hasthagens Sport Center in Malmo, Sweden

Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call

The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77

One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park

An Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organised by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge in the aftermath of an earthquake near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province

Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counter-offensive

Sweden Election

Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote, poll shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London