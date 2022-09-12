Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged with breach of the peace

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive. Picture: lbc/alamy

By Adam Solomons

A woman arrested with a protest sign as the Queen's cortege arrived in Edinburgh yesterday has been charged with a breach of the peace.

The 22-year-old woman was pictured holding the sign, which read "F*** imperialism, abolish monarchy", before the King's Accession Proclamation outside St Giles Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

She has been charged "in connection with a breach of the peace" and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Police Scotland said.

No further details have been offered.

The arrest prompted concern among republican campaigners and free speech activists.

Rachel Johnson responded to the news in a tweet: "What were the grounds for her arrest? How peculiar".

King Charles has flown back to Edinburgh to attend a special Service of Thanksgiving at the Church of Scotland cathedral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will join the newly installed monarch.

He addressed MPs and members of the House of Lords at Westminster Hall this morning.

Her late Majesty's coffin will stay in Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until 6.30am on Monday, at which point she will be moved to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

The King this afternoon confirmed a minute's silence on Sunday night in advance of the funeral.

He told Westminster Hall today: “As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all.”

Charles also said the late Queen had “set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Following the King's address, the audience stood and the national anthem was sung in Westminster Hall.

The King and Queen Consort then departed, followed by the Lords and Commons Speakers.

Her late Majesty's coffin arrives at the Church of Scotland cathedral. Picture: lbc/alamy

Mourners hoping to see the coffin at Westminster Hall were warned of 30-hour queues stretching back five miles.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan warned of "unprecedented demand" to see Her Majesty's coffin before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey next week.

Around 750,000 people are expected to line up to pay their respects to Her late Majesty - and could face queues longer than a day stretching back five miles.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan wrote to fellow MPs via WhatsApp this morning: "Queues could be up to 30 hours as we are obviously expecting and planning for unprecedented demand", The Times reported.

Officials expect as many as one million people to swell in the capital, rivalling the huge number who gathered in London to pay tribute to Princess Diana after her death in August 1997.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon until her state funeral on Monday morning.

The government is also said to be braced for London to be “full” for the very first time.