Woman jailed for life for killing boyfriend by zipping him inside suitcase and leaving him to suffocate

3 December 2024, 14:30

Sarah Boone, 47, of Florida was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick on Monday
Sarah Boone, 47, of Florida was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A woman has been jailed for life for zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him inside for hours until he died of suffocation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Boone, 47, of Florida was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick on Monday in Orlando for the killing of 42-year-old Jorge Torres in February 2020.

Boone was charged with second-degree murder after an investigation found videos on her phone in which she is taunting Torres, who is in the suitcase and can be heard yelling her name and saying he couldn’t breathe, according to the arrest report.

“Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me,” Boone said in one of the videos from that night, according to the arrest report. “Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Prosecutor William Jay said in a court filing: “She decided to keep (Torres) in the suitcase when he said he could not breathe in it to terrorize him. She then struck him with a baseball bat.”

The 47-year-old was convicted in October after a jury deliberation of just 90 minutes
The 47-year-old was convicted in October after a jury deliberation of just 90 minutes. Picture: Alamy

The 47-year-old was convicted in October after a jury deliberation of just 90 minutes following a 10-day trial.

She had insisted she was herself a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Torres and claimed that past violent incidents caused her to perceive a threat of imminent harm meaning she acted in self-defense.

Boone rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that would have imposed a 15-year prison sentence in exchange for her guilty plea to a reduced manslaughter charge.

Read more: New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico

Read more: Schoolgirl, 8, dies after being 'stabbed in the neck while protecting her mother' as fight with 'intruder' spilled onto street

Torres' family members testified at the hearing with his sister Victoria saying: “Sarah deserves to rot in jail… (She) has caused a lifetime of pain."

Despite accusing Torres of repetitive abuse and complaining about the way the trial was handled, Boone also asked for forgiveness from Torres’ family in her own statement.

“I forgive myself for falling in love with a monster. I tried breaking the spell ... I never stopped loving him," said Boone, who has been in jail for 58 months.

“I didn’t mean for this to happen. Forgive me Jorge. Forgive me Torres family.”

Boone demonstrates how she zipped her boyfriend into the actual suitcase for the jury during the trial
Boone demonstrates how she zipped her boyfriend into the actual suitcase for the jury during the trial. Picture: Alamy

At first, Boone told Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators that she and Torres had been drinking heavily and playing hide-and-seek in their Winter Park, Florida, residence.

She said they thought it would be amusing for the 103-pound (47-kilogram) Torres to climb into the suitcase.

She decided to go to sleep, figuring that Torres could get out of the suitcase on his own, she told detectives in an arrest report.

She said when she woke up the next morning, she didn’t find Torres but then remembered he was in the suitcase and found him unresponsive, the arrest report said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life

Missiles have been fired into the Mediterranean

Putin test-fires hypersonic missiles into Mediterranean posing fresh threat to West

Young Palestinians walk among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Palestinians say Hamas and Fatah close to deal on post-war Gaza administration

Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a 'hit and run' with a 4x4

Man arrested over death of young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed by Land Rover

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea

Protesters storm South Korea's National Assembly as parliament votes to overturn martial law

Ex-PC's Annie and Craig Napier

Dad and daughter police duo ‘mocked victims and insulted colleagues in repulsive WhatsApp chats’

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan attends court in Ho Chi Minh City to appeal against her death sentence in a financial fraud case

Vietnam court may commute tycoon’s death sentence if she pays 11 billion dollars

Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, boards the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft on a visit to a South Korean naval base in Busan, South Korea, in June

South Korea's president declares emergency martial law in surprise late-night TV address

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a banquet at the Guildhall in London

G20 has ‘shock absorbers’ to deal with return of Trump, says South Africa

Gregg Wallace apologised yesterday after blaming 'middle class women of a certain age'

BBC pulls MasterChef Christmas specials after allegations over Gregg Wallace’s conduct

Far-right riots in Manchester, August 2024

Meta investigated by Oversight Board over Facebook posts about far-right summer riots

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad shout slogans during a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Mumbai, India

Bangladesh court defers Hindu leader’s bail hearing as tensions with India rise

The Prince and Princess of Wales played a key role for the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher

Princess of Wales welcomes Emir of Qatar on state visit as she returns to official duties after cancer treatment

The captain's arm band worn by Marc Guehi

England defender warned by FA for writing 'I Love Jesus' on rainbow armband

A man works at a chip manufacturing facility in Nantong, eastern China

China bans exports to US of gallium and other key hi-tech materials

Latest News

See more Latest News

Syrian opposition fighters outside Aleppo International Airport

Syrian insurgents capture four towns as government forces reclaim some territory

Girl, eight, dies after being 'stabbed in the neck while protecting her mother' as fight with 'intruder' spilled onto street

Schoolgirl, 8, dies after being 'stabbed in the neck while protecting her mother' as fight with 'intruder' spilled onto street
The sword in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter theme park recalls replica swords after Warner Bros blades break Japan’s weapons law
New Scotland Yard before its move in 2016. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters, Broadway, Victoria, London, England, UK

Senior serving Met officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh in November

Release Israeli hostages now or there will be ‘hell to pay’, Trump warns Hamas

A house in Kibbutz Manara in norther Israel, near the border with Lebanon, is protected with sandbags

Israeli strikes kill 11 in Lebanon after exchanges with Hezbollah test ceasefire

Kate, Charles and Camilla during Trooping the Colour in June.

Queen set to miss start of Qatari state visit amid ongoing health concerns as Kate joins royal party
North Korea deploying fake IT workers and hackers to target UK firms, cryptocurrency, and defence data, spy chief warns

North Korea deploying fake IT workers and hackers to target UK firms, cryptocurrency, and defence data, spy chief warns
Mel Sykes said Gregg Wallace's behaviour on set contributed towards her decision to quit TV

Melanie Sykes says she decided to quit TV after 'unprofessional and jaw-dropping' behaviour from Gregg Wallace
New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico

New twist in hunt for missing Hannah Kobayashi as police reveal CCTV captured photographer entering Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla

Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection
Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News