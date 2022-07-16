Woman mauled to death and man injured in dog attack in Rotherham

A woman died in an attack at a house on Masefield Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A woman has been killed in a dog attack in South Yorkshire.

The 43-year-old woman died in the attack at a house in Rotherham. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts.

A man, 42, was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands, abdomen and face.

Two dogs were taken away from the property by police. It is understood neither is a banned breed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15pm last night by a member of the public stating a dog had attacked himself and a woman.

"Officers attended with a Yorkshire Ambulance Crew and found a man, aged 42, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

"He was transported to hospital for further treatment.

"The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene."