'Women in their 90s being held in A&E waiting rooms for 40 hours', junior doctor warns

Rob Laurenson told LBC's Tom Swarbick he doesn't know how the NHS can carry on. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A junior doctor has described the current state of A&E departments as "mayhem", warning that 'women in their 90s are being held in waiting rooms for 40 hours'.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick today, trainee GP and junior doctor Rob Laurenson said the situation has been "really difficult for doctors on the ground", which is having an effect on patients.

He said: "Things have been bad for some time, and what we're seeing right now is mayhem.

"A&E departments are really struggling. Things have been really difficult for doctors on the ground - trying to see patients in time, trying to deliver high-quality healthcare in time, trying to save lives and limbs.

"It's really very difficult and challenging at the moment. We're hearing stories of women in their 90s waiting 40 hours in waiting rooms.

"I don't understand how we can continue in this way and something needs to change."

Around 45,000 junior doctors are currently being balloted for strike action.

They are calling for better pay after they were excluded from an NHS pay rise this year because their contract is subject to a multi-year pay deal.

The deal was agreed in 2019 and ends in March, giving them a 2% rise for 2022/2023.

The 72-hour strike action would take place in March.

The stark warning comes after a poll revealed by LBC showed the vast majority of people in the UK have lost faith that the NHS will be able to offer them an acceptable level of care if they fall ill.

Almost four in five Britons now expect to face a lengthy wait for an ambulance in an emergency, according to a new survey, while three in four think it is likely that they would need to be treated in a hospital corridor due to a lack of available beds.

More than eight in ten people predict they would face a long delay sitting in pain in A&E before being treated.

Paramedics hold placards in support of the NHS during the demonstration outside Waterloo Ambulance Station. Picture: Getty

The figures highlight the extent of pessimism and concern among voters over the state of the NHS – a finding that will worry government ministers as they battle to contain a range of crises in the health service.

The polling, by Savanta for the Liberal Democrats, found that 79% of people think it is likely they would face a long wait for an ambulance in an emergency, while 83% predict that they would have to endure a lengthy delay sitting in pain in A&E.

Some 74% believe they would have to be treated in a corridor because of a lack of ward space in hospitals.

Mr Laurenson suggested that talk of reforming the NHS is "a bit of a bluster", as he asked: "What does reform really mean?"

He continued: "Junior doctors have had consecutive pay cuts for 15 years that have amounted to over 26 per cent, and that is driving people away

"We have 9,000 vacancies for doctors."

Christina McAnea, general secretary of UNISON, poses with ambulance workers at a picket line outside the Waterloo ambulance station. Picture: Getty

Nurses on strike in Wales in December. Picture: Getty

There are a number of ongoing pay disputes ongoing in the NHS, with Mr Laurenson's warning coming just days after a strike by ambulance staff.

Nurses are also set to stage their third strike on January 18 and 19, while ambulance staff are also set to strike for a third time on January 23.