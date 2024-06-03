XL Bully attack leaves man in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries

A man from Bristol remains in hospital following an XL bully attack on Sunday. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after being bitten by a suspected registered XL Bully in Bristol.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The attack happened in the garden of a home in Quilter Grove in the Knowle area on Sunday morning.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control - she has since been bailed.

Police believe the animal involved is a registered XL Bully.

The attack happened in a garden in a residential property in Quilter Grove, Bristol. Picture: Google Maps

Police dog handlers sedated the animal before taking it away from the address.

Enquries are being made to determine whether it is an XL Bully breed and whether it is registered.

Police want to reassure the public they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to public safety following the incident.

From 1 February 2024, it became an offence in England and Wales to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Owners of the dogs must have the animal neutered and microchipped, and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, amongst other restrictions.

The crackdown on the breed was announced by the government last year after a spate of attacks.

Read more: Father, 37, mauled to death by XL Bully had 'worst injuries doctor had seen' from 15-minute attack

Read more: Grief-stricken father of Hackney shooting victim calls mother ‘countless times’ as his daughter, nine, fights for life