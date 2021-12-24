Birmingham crash: Girl, 3, dies after car hits fence and rolls

The incident happened in Church Road, Yardley. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A three-year-old girl has died after a car hit a fence and rolled over in east Birmingham.

The girl was rushed to hospital after the incident in Church Road, Yardley on December 22 but she died on Thursday evening, West Midlands Police said.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation as officers make enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area near Swan Island at about 10.30pm who may have information or dashcam footage has been asked to get in touch with police.

"We'd ask people not to speculate and instead come to us with any information," West Midlands Police said.

Contact the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit through its Live Chat on its website or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk