Birmingham crash: Girl, 3, dies after car hits fence and rolls

24 December 2021, 15:40

The incident happened in Church Road, Yardley
The incident happened in Church Road, Yardley. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A three-year-old girl has died after a car hit a fence and rolled over in east Birmingham.

The girl was rushed to hospital after the incident in Church Road, Yardley on December 22 but she died on Thursday evening, West Midlands Police said.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation as officers make enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area near Swan Island at about 10.30pm who may have information or dashcam footage has been asked to get in touch with police.

"We'd ask people not to speculate and instead come to us with any information," West Midlands Police said.

Contact the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit through its Live Chat on its website or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Traffic jams and train disruption emerged on Christmas Eve

'Frantic Friday': Motorway jams and train disruption for millions of Brits in Xmas Eve dash
The Together at Christmas community carol service, at Westminster Abbey will air on Christmas Eve

Duchess of Cambridge hints at first public piano performance during Xmas Eve broadcast

Experts are considering whether to offer a fourth jab

UK 'considering fourth Covid vaccine dose'

South West Water is urging customers not to pour oils and grease down the sink.

Water company issues warning to households cooking turkey on Christmas Day

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have released their Christmas messages

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer address nation in 'heartfelt' Christmas messages

Up to 80 police officers are assaulted each day in the UK

Covid 'used as a weapon' with 80 police officers spat at and assaulted each day

Appointments for coronavirus booster jabs have been made available on Christmas Day.

Covid boosters available on Christmas Day in NHS 'jingle jab' campaign

The Queen delivering this year's Christmas Day message

Queen to deliver personal Christmas Day message following death of Philip

Alan Shearer urged people last week to get a booster jab

Anti-vaxxers who tried to 'serve papers' on Alan Shearer get wrong house

Four boys died in the fire

'Their presents will stay under the tree': Dad of boys killed in Sutton fire faces Christmas without them
Omicron patients are much less likely to require hospital treatment than previous Covid strains, a new study shows

People infected with Omicron 'up to 70% less likely to need hospital', UKHSA study shows

The Met released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Image released after suspect 'told man he wanted to kill his first Jew'

The Night Tube has had a troubled return

Longest ever Underground strike set to plunge commuters into misery in Night Tube row

Buckingham Palace has announced a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip to be honoured with service at Westminster Abbey next year

More than one million people tested positive in the last week.

UK Covid infection levels reach record high as over 1 million people test positive

Harry and Meghan released their 'holiday' card today

Duke and Duchess of Sussex share first pic of Lilibet on 'family holiday' card

Latest News

See more Latest News

Google sign in London

Russian court fines Google £74 million for failing to remove banned content
Palestinian bagpipers in Bethlehem

Covid casts shadow but Christmas celebrations go on across the world
Cop26 – Glasgow

US to lift Omicron-related travel restrictions on southern African countries
Karl Lauterbach

German health minister: Omicron cases to rise sharply over Christmas
Bangladesh Ferry Fire

Ferry fire kills at least 39 and leaves 72 injured in Bangladesh
Protest at stature removal

Hong Kong universities remove more Tiananmen Square memorials
Palestinians Christmas

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

Emirates camel beauty contest

Camels compete in UAE desert for beauty contest crown

A woman wipes her eye as police officers investigate the scene

Police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store dressing room
Park Geun-hye arrives to attend a hearing

South Korea to pardon imprisoned ex-leader Park Geun-hye

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures
Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC
Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas
James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police