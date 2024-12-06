YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

6 December 2024, 13:55

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame
The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Chart-topping single the 'YMCA' has long been hailed as a feel-good anthem for the LGBTQ+ community.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But now, the man who wrote the song that gave the Village People their biggest hit insists “there’s nothing gay” about the track.

Anyone who thinks YMCA is anything other than an homage​​ to black male friends should “get their minds out the gutter”, songwriter Victor Willis has said.

He wrote the lyrics for the Village People’s international smash hit back in 1978.  It went to number 1 in 17 countries and has sold 12 million copies.

Willis has now issued a stark warning decades later for any news outlet daring to misinterpret the heterosexual meaning behind it.

Willis said in a Facebook post: “Come January 2025, my wife will start suing each and every news organisation that falsely refers to YMCA, either in their headlines or alluded to in the base of the story, that YMCA is somehow a gay anthem because such notion is based solely on the song’s lyrics alluding to elicit [sic] activity for which it does not.”

This comes after Willis said received more than 1,000 complaints about the use of YMCA at Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in the US presidential election, questioning whether he knew if it was a gay anthem.

Read more: Week-long county lines crackdown sees 1,600 arrested as £3 million worth of drugs and 557 weapons seized by police

Read more: Not just a demolition but an M&S demolition! Flagship Oxford St store to be redeveloped after four year row

Supporters dance top 'YMCA' a song by the group Village People during a campaign rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Supporters dance top 'YMCA' a song by the group Village People during a campaign rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Picture: Alamy

The president-elect, who has been getting down to the Village People hit since the late 70s, started playing the tune out at his 2020 rallies.

“The financial benefits have been great … YMCA is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect’s continued use of the song. Therefore, I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of YMCA. And I thank him for choosing to use my song,” Willis said.

It had previously been widely assumed that the lyrics of YMCA issued advice to young men who were new to a large city to head to the eponymous men’s hostel and gym, where they might get lucky with a member of the same sex.

The line “You can hang out with all the boys” has clearly caused confusion, Willis says.

Left to right-Ray Simpson, Jeff Olson, David Hodo, Alexander Briley, and Eric Anzalone, members of Village People.
Left to right-Ray Simpson, Jeff Olson, David Hodo, Alexander Briley, and Eric Anzalone, members of Village People. Picture: Getty

He says this is actually “simply 1970s Black slang for Black guys hanging out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that.”

Willis has said he did not mind that gay people “think of the song as their anthem”. Its universal appeal means it can apply to any type of event and occasion, even Donald Trump’s rallies, he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

The Simorgh, or 'Phoenix', rocket blasts off

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas at a protest

Police in India clash with farmers during protest march over crop prices

Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns

South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Perdue

Trump names former Georgia senator as his choice for ambassador to China

Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition

Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, right, is greeted by Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr in Palau

Taiwan calls on China to halt threats ahead of expected military drills

The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours

Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh set to cause 'danger to life' with 90mph winds and flooding
A body is recovered from the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at the Muwasi camp near Khan Younis

Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

Inside renovated Notre Dame

How Notre Dame’s reopening will celebrate recovery from devastating blaze

Syrian opposition fighters standing on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian insurgents enter two central towns close to city of Homs

Jack Veal has spoken out the bitter family feud has alleged has left him homeless. He says he can't return home and has been living in a camper van.

'I want the system to help me': Homeless Loki star 'doesn't want revenge' against parents as he begs council for help
A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image)

Brazen cat burglar sentenced for 'callous thefts' after local spotted him 'driving erratically' after swiping beloved pets
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Lavrov says Russia will use ‘all means’ to defend its interests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News