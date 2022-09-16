YouTube influencer Everleigh Rose's father dies tragically aged 29

"He loved Everleigh immensely". Picture: Instagram @sav.labrant

By Christian Oliver

YouTube star Everleigh Rose’s father, Tommy Smith, has tragically died aged just 29.

The mother of the nine-year-old ‘kidfluencer’, Savannah LaBrant, 29, who is also an influencer herself, shared the news of her ex-partner’s death with her 7.1 million followers on Instagram.

Posting a sweet image of Everleigh sitting on her father’s knee, Savannah wrote: "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."

Savannah, who is now married to Cole LaBrant, did not share Smith’s case of death.

Smith’s obituary says he “gained his wings unexpectedly. He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all. His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely.”

In 2012, Savannah LaBrant and Tommy Smith welcomed their daughter Everleigh when they were both aged 19. Savannah and Tommy continued their relationship until 2016. Savannah then met her now husband, Cole LaBrant.

Savannah and Cole LaBrant started their YouTube channel The LaBrant Fam, detailing their family life with Everleigh and her siblings Posie, four, Zealand, two, and three-month year old Sunday. The channel has 13.1 million subscribers.

The nine-year-old Everleigh often takes part in dance competitions and shares her success with her five million Instagram followers.

The LaBrant have over 13 million subscribers to their YouTube channel. Picture: Instagram @sav.labrant

Tommy Smith stayed out of the spotlight whilst maintaining a relationship with his influencer daughter.

The LaBrant family have come under criticism over the use of their children in their online fame.

Savannah and Cole LaBrant were also criticised for realising an anti-abortion documentary on their YouTube channel earlier this year in which they contrasted the amount of people who got abortions to the amount of people killed in the Holocaust.

Details of Tommy Smith’s memorial service are set to be announced shortly.