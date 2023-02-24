'Victory is inevitable' if allies do their homework, says Zelenskyy as more sanctions announced

Zelenskyy at a press conference on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

"Victory is inevitable" if allies do their homework, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said as the West announced more sanctions.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be able to push back against Russian forces if it continued to get support from the West.

“If our partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory inevitably awaits us,” he said.

He added: "If we can all do our homework, we can all win."

It comes after Mr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians in an earlier national address that they are "invincible" and vowed "2023 will be the year of victory" in a defiant message of hope.

Zelenskyy said he believed victory was "inevitable". Picture: Getty

It comes as allies marked the one-year anniversary by announcing more sanctions on Russia.

"One year on, the commitment of the United States, together with some 50 countries who have rallied to rush urgently needed assistance to Ukraine, has only strengthened," the US Department of Defence said.

The new measures - taken in co-ordination with G7 allies - are designed to disrupt Russian financial institutions, officials and authorities from "illegitimately operating in Ukraine", the White House added.

Members of the G7 also spoke to mark the anniversary on Friday.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders reiterated their unfaltering support for Ukraine and agreed on the need to continue to intensify military aid. They also praised the steadfast international unity throughout the past year.

“Ukraine’s resilience and courage since the start of the full-scale invasion had been extraordinarily inspiring, the Prime Minister said.

“Discussing the global impact of Russia’s war, the Prime Minister said the Russian assault on Ukraine wasn’t just a Euro-Atlantic problem, but an attack on universal principles.

“The leaders also discussed the strong show of support for Ukraine at the United Nations (UN) last night, and the Prime Minister emphasised that by supporting Ukraine, the international community was upholding the UN’s Charter.

“Reflecting on China’s ceasefire proposals, the Prime Minister said he supported President Zelenskyy’s calls for China to engage with Ukraine, adding that peace could only be achieved on Ukraine’s terms.

“The Prime Minister added that the international community needed to support Ukraine with long term military and security assurances to send a strong message to President Putin that the global support was enduring.”