Police officer dies from injuries suffered in Capitol riots

Fencing is placed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds after the rioting
Fencing is placed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds after the rioting. Picture: PA

A police officer who suffered injuries on duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol has died.

Brian D Sicknick was among police responding to the riots at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.

He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The death of Mr Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, the Capitol Police and federal investigators.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the "tragic loss" of a Capitol police officer "should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers'' during the hours-long takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

The police are facing an investigation over their handling of the riots and an officer who opened fire, leaving a female protester dead, has been suspended pending a separate investigation.

Donald Trump last night said in a video posted to Twitter that he is 'outraged by the lawlessness, violence and mayhem' at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

