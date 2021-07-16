Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs at work, EU court rules

16 July 2021, 11:34 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 11:36

The European Union's top court has ruled that Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs in the workplace.
The European Union's top court has ruled that Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs in the workplace. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

The European Union's top court has ruled that Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs in the workplace.

The case was brought forward by two Muslim women in Germany, who were suspended from their positions for wearing head coverings.

Both women - one of whom is a special needs carer at a childcare centre in Hamburg, and the other a cashier at a pharmacy chain - did not wear hijabs when they first started their jobs.

However, court documents state that after deciding to do so when they returned from parental leave, they were told it was not allowed and that they either had to return without one, or find another job.

In both cases, the European Court of Justice had to determine whether or not the ban was a violation of the freedom to practise religion, or whether it was allowed under the freedom to conduct a business.

Ultimately, it ruled that banning hijabs in the workplace was justified in certain circumstances, if an employer needed to present a "neutral image".

It said: “A prohibition on wearing any visible form of expression of political, philosophical or religious beliefs in the workplace may be justified by the employer’s need to present a neutral image towards customers or to prevent social disputes.

“However, that justification must correspond to a genuine need on the part of the employer and, in reconciling the rights and interests at issue, the national courts may take into account the specific context of their Member State and, in particular, more favourable national provisions on the protection of freedom of religion.”

It is not the first time the use of hijabs has been called into question. In 2017, the EU court ruled that companies may ban staff from wearing Islamic head coverings and visible religious symbols under certain circumstances, sparking backlash among faith groups.

The Open Society Justice initiative has since expressed concern over the ruling, stating it "may continue to exclude many Muslim women, and those of other religious minorities, from various jobs in Europe."

Meanwhile, the Tell Mama organisation described the ban as a “deeply concerning and fundamental denial of the right to express religious identity across Europe”.

World News

See more World News

Devastating flooding has hit parts of Germany and Belgium

At least 92 dead in devastating floods that hit Germany and Belgium

5 hours ago

Flooding has hit parts of western Germany and neighbouring Belgium

At least 44 dead and dozens missing as devastating floods hit Germany and Belgium

1 day ago

The Balearic Islands are the latest to return to the travel amber list.

Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to be removed from green list

1 day ago

UK News

See more UK News

Around one people in 95 tested positive last week, ONS figures show

England's Covid cases surge with 1 in every 95 people infected

8 mins ago

The number of people being told to isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app has risen significantly over the last month.

NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate

1 hour ago

The Big Butterfly Count kicks off today

Public urged to count butterflies after fears cold weather has caused numbers to decline

1 hour ago

Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', police say

Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', police say

2 hours ago

Reports suggest the team behind the NHS Test and Trace app are aware it can 'ping' neighbours through walls.

'Pingdemic' fury as NHS app 'pings neighbours through walls'

3 hours ago

A heat alert is in place for England and is set to last until Tuesday

UK weather: Heat health alert issued in England for this weekend

5 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London