Siblings, 8, and 5, killed and 15 others injured after suspected drunk driver smashes into children's birthday party

The two children were pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A five-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister have been killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a birthday party at a boat club in the US state of Michigan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A further 15 people were injured when the car struck the club during the event hosted at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township, around 30 miles south of Detroit, on Saturday afternoon.

At least nine people were taken to hospital - some of them seriousy injured, authorities said.

A 66-year-old woman - who was driving the vehicle - has been arrested.

Investigators remain at the scene of the Swan Boat Club. Picture: Google Images

Footage has emerged of the vehicle speeding erratically before hitting the outside of the building.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the woman remains in custody.

He added additional criminal charges will likely be brought against her.

In a post to Facebook, the club announced it was closed tomorrow following the "terrible accident" which caused damage to the pavilion.

"Please keep all the people and families in attendance in your prayers," they added.

There was a terrible accident at Swan today with many injuries, and much damage to the pavilion. Please keep all the... Posted by Swan Boat Club on Saturday, April 20, 2024

The sheriff added investigators remain at the scene.

Read more: Just Stop Oil plan massive disruption at airports to heap holiday hell on Brits