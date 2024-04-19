Horror as man sets himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York

Paramedics attended to a person who lit themselves on fire near Manhattan Criminal Court. Picture: CNN/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A man has set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

The man, who is yet to be identified, could be seen kneeling with his hands behind his head as horrified onlookers screamed out.

He was believed to have been burning for around three minutes as people rushed over to douse him with a fire extinguisher and tried to bat away the flames.

Emergency responders then took him away on a stretcher. He is understood to be in critical condition.

The incident took place on the fourth day of Donald Trump's trial in Manhattan.

It happened in a park across the street from the courthouse, which has been a gathering point for protesters and outlets covering jury selection for the trial.

Pamphlets left at the park across from Manhattan Criminal Court. Picture: Getty

A full jury of 12 people and six alternatives were selected for the trial just minutes earlier, drawing it a step closer to opening statements.

The NYPD said it is investigating what happened.

Witnesses said the man threw pamphlets in the air before he set himself ablaze, according to The New York Times.

They appeared to reference President George W. Bush, Vice President Al Gore, and Jeffrey Epstein.

This story is being updated