Nine-month-old baby hurt in Sydney mall stabbing out of hospital, health authorities say

21 April 2024, 08:58

Flowers left inside the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction, Sydney, where the stabbing took place
Flowers left inside the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction, Sydney, where the stabbing took place. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A nine-month-old baby who was injured at a mass-stabbing at a shopping mall in Sydney has been discharged from hospital.

The baby girl underwent surgery at Sydney Children's Hospital after suffering chest and arm injuries in the knife attack at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall last week.

The child's mother, 38-year-old Ashlee Good, died while protecting the infant.

Eyewitnesses said Ms Good passed her injured baby girl to bystanders soon after being wounded.

Six people were killed in the rampage mall - five of them women.

Ashlee Good died while protecting her baby
Ashlee Good died while protecting her baby. Picture: Handout

On Sunday, New South Wales Health minister Ryan Park said: "In a positive development, I can confirm the child who has been receiving care at Sydney Children's Hospital following last weekend's tragic events at Bondi Junction has been discharged home,"

"She continues to receive care from the expert clinicians at Sydney Children's Hospital."

At the request of the family, I strongly urge the media and community to respect their right to privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns a a candlelit vigil for the knife attack
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns a a candlelit vigil for the knife attack. Picture: Alamy

The knifeman was later identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi.

Cauchi's father Andrew Cauchi said he was "heartbroken" and "very sorry" for his son's victims.

Speaking outside his home, Cauchi said he learned he was mentally ill. He added: "He's my son. And I'm loving a monster - to you, he's a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy."

Mr Cauchi said his son, who was shot dead after the attack, may have attacked women because "he wanted a girlfriend".

China Kite Festival Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Colourful creations fill sky at Chinese kite festival

The Black Dog in Vauxhall is referenced on a track on Taylor Swift's latest album

Staff at London pub referenced in Taylor Swift song speak of 'whirlwind' of attention as fans flock to venue
People pass by a damaged electric pole caused by flooding due to heavy rains in Pakistan

Pakistani province issues flood alert and warns of heavy loss of life

Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region

Ukrainian drones targeting Russian power stations shot down, says Moscow

Alex Norris MP has outlined plans for the party to tackle shoplifting

Labour will tackle shoplifting amid 'record levels' with better protection for workers, shadow minister says
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson

US House of Representatives on brink of approving aid for Ukraine and Israel

Nigeria Chess Education

Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

Nigeria Chess Education

Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the attack

16-year-old boy charged with terror offence over stabbing at Sydney church

Palestinian medics carry a child hurt in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip to the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah refugee camp

Six children among nine Palestinians killed by Israeli air strike in Rafah

