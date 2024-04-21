Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
Nine-month-old baby hurt in Sydney mall stabbing out of hospital, health authorities say
21 April 2024, 08:58
A nine-month-old baby who was injured at a mass-stabbing at a shopping mall in Sydney has been discharged from hospital.
The baby girl underwent surgery at Sydney Children's Hospital after suffering chest and arm injuries in the knife attack at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall last week.
The child's mother, 38-year-old Ashlee Good, died while protecting the infant.
Eyewitnesses said Ms Good passed her injured baby girl to bystanders soon after being wounded.
Six people were killed in the rampage mall - five of them women.
On Sunday, New South Wales Health minister Ryan Park said: "In a positive development, I can confirm the child who has been receiving care at Sydney Children's Hospital following last weekend's tragic events at Bondi Junction has been discharged home,"
"She continues to receive care from the expert clinicians at Sydney Children's Hospital."
At the request of the family, I strongly urge the media and community to respect their right to privacy at this extremely difficult time."
The knifeman was later identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi.
Cauchi's father Andrew Cauchi said he was "heartbroken" and "very sorry" for his son's victims.
Speaking outside his home, Cauchi said hHlearned he was mentally ill.He added: "He's my son. And I'm loving a monster - to you, he's a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy."
Mr Cauchi said his son, who was shot dead after the attack, may have attacked women because "he wanted a girlfriend".
