Nine-month-old baby hurt in Sydney mall stabbing out of hospital, health authorities say

Flowers left inside the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction, Sydney, where the stabbing took place. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A nine-month-old baby who was injured at a mass-stabbing at a shopping mall in Sydney has been discharged from hospital.

The baby girl underwent surgery at Sydney Children's Hospital after suffering chest and arm injuries in the knife attack at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall last week.

The child's mother, 38-year-old Ashlee Good, died while protecting the infant.

Eyewitnesses said Ms Good passed her injured baby girl to bystanders soon after being wounded.

Six people were killed in the rampage mall - five of them women.

Ashlee Good died while protecting her baby. Picture: Handout

On Sunday, New South Wales Health minister Ryan Park said: "In a positive development, I can confirm the child who has been receiving care at Sydney Children's Hospital following last weekend's tragic events at Bondi Junction has been discharged home,"

"She continues to receive care from the expert clinicians at Sydney Children's Hospital."

At the request of the family, I strongly urge the media and community to respect their right to privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns a a candlelit vigil for the knife attack. Picture: Alamy

The knifeman was later identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi.

Cauchi's father Andrew Cauchi said he was "heartbroken" and "very sorry" for his son's victims.

Speaking outside his home, Cauchi said he learned his son was mentally ill. He added: "He's my son. And I'm loving a monster - to you, he's a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy."

Mr Cauchi said his son, who was shot dead after the attack, may have attacked women because "he wanted a girlfriend".

