Man charged over abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, in Western Australia

4 November 2021, 09:14 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 09:18

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith in Western Australia.

Cleo disappeared from a family tent while camping at a beauty spot called Quobba Blowholes on October 16.

She was rescued from a house in nearby Carnarvon just before 1am on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, has been charged with offences including one count of forcibly taking a child aged under 16.

Cleo Smith was rescued after going missing for 18 days
Cleo Smith was rescued after going missing for 18 days. Picture: Twitter

“Given this matter is now before the court, police are unable to make any further comment on the charges at this stage,” police said.

He appeared before magistrates and has been remanded in custody for four weeks.

Earlier on Thursday police released audio of the moment officers found Cleo.

“We got her,” one officer says as they burst into the bedroom to discover the child.

“Hey bubby,” another said to the little girl when they found her playing with toys.

Police asked the child three times what her name before she bravely told them: “M-my name is Cleo.”

The suspect was arrested in a nearby street around the same time, police said.

Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Western Australia.

'We've got her': Emotional audio of police rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith released

