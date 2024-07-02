Nearly 2 million people now owe £50k or more in student loan debts amid fears 'the system doesn't work'

2 July 2024, 16:11

Past and present students are facing huge amounts of debt.
Past and present students are facing huge amounts of debt. Picture: Alamy

By Arthur Hillhouse

Nearly two million people in the UK are currently in at least £50,000 of student debt, new figures have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 61,000 have balances of £100,000, and a further 50 owe upwards of £200,000, according to figures from the Student Loans Company.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed that the highest amount of UK student debt was £252,000, compared to £231,000 only three months ago, an 8.9% increase.

As well as that, the new average balance for when debts begin to be repaid is £48,570, compared to less than £45,000 previously.

Read More: Where the inflation and national debt figures leave Sunak’s five priorities

Read More: Sunak pledges to create 100,000 more apprenticeships every year by shutting down “rip-off” university degrees

File photo of Oxford University student
File photo of Oxford University student. Picture: Alamy

Nick Hillman, the director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, said that this level of debt showed the student loan system was "not working" as "these people will not pay it all back".

The government currently has £236.2 billion on loan to those who are in or have completed university education, with 2.8 million people in the UK having made a student loan payment in the past financial year.

The Conservative Party have made no proposals on tuition fees in their manifesto, whereas Labour have said the system "does not work" and that they "will act to create a secure future for higher education".

The Liberal Democrats aim to review the system and reinstate maintenance grants for low income students, with the Green Party pledging to abolish fees and Reform UK wanting to remove interest on student loans, which is currently 7%.

Student loan interest rates need to be reassessed says caller

One Twitter user remarked: "We can blame @UKLabour for introducing the fee, @Conservatives for trebling student debts, @LibDems for lying (for power) and facilitating the trebling.... we are badly served".

Another said: "The whole student "loan" system is an expensive, vote-losing con".

Addressing the figures, which were first revealed by the BBC, the SLC said those with above average balances "may be in receipt of several student loan products", including further education, postgraduate, Master's and Doctoral courses.

It may also come from studying multiple or lengthy courses and having multiple loan plan types. Moreover, some students may receive additional funding due to "compelling personal reasons."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mohammad Farooq

Islamist NHS worker who wanted to blow up hospital and 'kill as many nurses as possible' found guilty of terror offence

Ed Sheeran has warned that all areas of London are 'sketchy'

Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is now facing 18 charges of historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson facing seven more sex offence charges

Lucy Letby

Britain's most prolific child killer Lucy Letby found guilty of attempted murder of another baby

Officers have returned to the cottage where Jay Slater, 19, stayed before disappearing

Jay Slater hunt takes dramatic turn as officers close in on Airbnb where teenager stayed before disappearing

The Horse and Jockey pub has released images of the people they say dined and dashed

Hunt for dine and dash group who ran up £150 bill on steaks and beer in 'family pub' before bolting

Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham last year

Three officers investigated for misconduct over inquiries into Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane

Starmer said the row is 'ridiculous'

Keir Starmer criticises 'desperate' row over plan to spend Friday evenings with family if he becomes Prime Minister

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Ladbroke Grove

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, injured in gun attack on west London street

The 19-year-old from Lancashire disappeared two weeks ago in Tenerife

Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search

Donald Trump's lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing.

Trump calls for hush money conviction to be overturned after Supreme Court immunity ruling

Reform UK candidates have been plagued by accusations of racism and sexism

Reform candidate quits campaign and defects to Tories, claiming ‘majority of party is racist, misogynistic and bigoted’

Linton Weirich is accused of appearing in a sex video with prison guard Linda de Sousa Abreu

Prisoner filmed 'having sex with prison guard' has 'pregnant girlfriend and is in jail for £65,000 jewel heist'

British troops are unprepared for ‘conflict of any scale’, an ex-senior official has warned.

British troops are unprepared for ‘conflict of any scale’, former defence chief warns

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Wimbledon singles tournament

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulls out of singles as he recovers from surgery on his spine

A former primary school headteacher has been awarded more than £100,000 after being unfairly sacked.

Headteacher awarded over £100,000 after being unfairly sacked and accused of assault for tapping toddler son’s hand

Latest News

See more Latest News

30 people were injured

Terrifying aftermath of severe turbulence on flight as passenger left wedged in overhead locker
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
More than 50 wildfires broke out within 24 hours.

‘Apocalyptic’ wildfires tear through Greece as holidaymakers warned of ‘particularly dangerous’ summer ahead
The Electoral Commission confirmed to LBC that tens of thousands of postal votes were only sent out to people this weekend

Postal vote chaos sparks calls for longer election campaigns - as tens of thousands await arrival of their ballot
Emma MacLean, left, and her girlfriend Tori, right, were assaulted by a group of men in downtown Halifax

Mob of 'middle eastern men' brutally beat lesbian couple out celebrating a birthday

Keir Starmer has said the row is 'ridiculous'.

General Election LIVE: Keir Starmer calls reaction to his plans to spend Friday evenings with family 'hysterical'
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are entering the final days of the campaign

Sunak’s last-ditch plea to voters: deliver hung parliament to stop Labour ‘supermajority’

Hurricane Beryl

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl tears through homes and snaps trees in half across southeastern Caribbean
Joe Biden has slammed the Supreme Court's immunity ruling

Biden labels ‘dangerous’ Supreme Court ruling giving Trump partial immunity ‘terrible disservice’ to Americans
Royal Mail has been blamed for postal vote chaos

Royal Mail blamed for postal vote chaos as thousands fail to receive ballots ahead of General Election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit