AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

AA has issued an amber traffic warning ahead of an extra busy bank holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 15 million leisure trips are planned for the weekend as Brits make the most of the final public holiday of the summer, the association said.

At least 45% of UK drivers are expected to embark on at least one non-commuting journey between Saturday and Monday.

Families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year will battle for road space with festivalgoers and people embarking on day trips over the extended weekend.

Events taking place this weekend include Reading and Leeds Festivals, CarFest South in Hampshire and the closing weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

There is also a full programme of football fixtures as well as an England v South Africa cricket Test match in Manchester.

Read more: 'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Read more: Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

The warning comes on the final weekend of Edinburgh Fringe. Picture: Alamy

The AA expects leisure traffic to peak on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, with motorists being warned to expect delays on major routes.

Predicted traffic hotspots include:

M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

M1 between the M25 and Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire

M6/M42 interchange in Birmingham

M62 between Liverpool and Manchester

AA patrol of the year Sean Sidley said: "This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

"With events and festivals fully back to normal, localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

"Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you're travelling then.

"Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go."

Brits are expected to use the extended weekend to bask in the sun one last time. Picture: Alamy

Public transport is also set to be disrupted over the weekend, causing more travel chaos for Brits.

Train services on some key routes will be disrupted due to engineering work, with Network Rail saying upgrades worth £90 million are being carried out.

However, 95% of lines will remain open.

Meanwhile, a reduced timetable will be in place between Northampton/Milton Keynes and London Euston due to HS2 work between Saturday and Monday.

Projects to rebuild junctions mean there will be no trains to London's Charing Cross or Cannon Street stations on Saturday or Sunday, with a limited service from Hastings and Tonbridge to London Bridge on both days.

London Bridge and Cannon Street will fully reopen on Bank Holiday Monday, while Charing Cross will remain closed until the following day.

Services between London Waterloo and Reading will be amended and diverted during the three-day weekend because of signalling work.

No Great Northern or Thameslink trains will run between Finsbury Park and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City on Sunday, and Grand Central trains will be diverted with extended journey times.

It is a further blow for passengers who have been hit with several rail and Tube strikes this month.

Workers staged walkouts across the country over an ongoing pay dispute.