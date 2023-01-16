Aaron Ramsdale kicked by Spurs fan as tempers flare after Gunners win in North London derby

16 January 2023, 01:06 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 01:16

A Tottenham supporter appeared to kick Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale as tempers flared following the Gunners' 2-0 win in the north London derby.
A Tottenham supporter appeared to kick Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale as tempers flared following the Gunners' 2-0 win in the north London derby. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A Tottenham supporter appeared to kick Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale as tempers flared following the Gunners' 2-0 win in the north London derby.

League-leaders Arsenal bagged another three points on the road with a 2-0 over bitter rivals Tottenham courtesy of an own goal by Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris and a rocket from Martin Odegaard.

But after the match ended, Ramsdale appeared to be kicked in the back by a fan, prompting stewards into action.

Following the final white, Ramsdale was seen punching the air in front of Spurs forward Richarlison, and was ushered away from the Brazilian.

He then headed towards the goal to retrieve his his water bottle, but just after he'd picked it up, a Tottenham supporter climbed stepped onto the hoarding and appeared to kick the England international in the back.

Ramsdale then turned and was dragged away by team-mates.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Ramsdale said: "Spurs fans were giving me some crack second half, and I gave them some back.

Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal is restrained at the end of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal is restrained at the end of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Getty

"The few people I did give it to it was probably well greeted, in a sportsmanship way. But then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch in the back.'

He: "That's what happened, and it's a shame because it is just a game of football at the end of the day.'

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier added: "I didn't see it but obviously it is unacceptable and it shouldn't have happened. There's nothing more I can say.'

The Metropolitan Police said it received a report of an assault on an Arsenal player after the final whistle.

Richarlison clashes with Aaron Ramsdale after the game.
Richarlison clashes with Aaron Ramsdale after the game. Picture: Getty

"Enquiries are ongoing," it said in a statement. "There has been no arrest."

The FA said: "We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

"This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken."

Tottenham said the CCTV footage was being reviewed to identify the fan and that the club would take the "strongest possible action", including a stadium ban.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Bukayo Saka after the firey derby win.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Bukayo Saka after the firey derby win. Picture: Getty

A club statement read: "We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match."

"Violence in any form has no place in football."

The Premier League also also decried the incident, saying in a statement: "The Premier League condemns the behaviour of a fan at the conclusion of the Tottenham Hotspur FC and Arsenal FC match this evening.

"There is no place in football for acts of violence, and under no circumstance should players be attacked or fear for their safety at games.

"The League will support the clubs and relevant authorities in taking the strongest possible action against the individual responsible."

