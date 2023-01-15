'Senseless violence': Police hunt black Toyota as girl, 7, left fighting for her life after drive-by shooting at funeral

15 January 2023, 10:07 | Updated: 15 January 2023, 12:35

A girl, 7, is in a life-threatening condition, while another girl and four women were also taken to hospital, after a shooting outside a church in central London.
A girl, 7, is in a life-threatening condition, while another girl and four women were also taken to hospital, after a shooting outside a church in central London. Picture: Alamy/GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for a black Toyota after a seven-year-old girl was left fighting for her life following a drive-by shooting outside a funeral service in Euston.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Phoenix Road at 1.30pm on Saturday to reports of a shooting, the Met police said.

They found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets fired from a shotgun.

Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54 were taken to hospital after the incident with non-life threatening injuries.

The seven-year-old girl was left in "stable but life threatening condition" while the 48-year-old's injuries could be "life changing", the force said.

Another girl, 12, was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury but has since been discharged.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside a memorial service
Police at the scene of a shooting outside a memorial service. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the scene, Superintendent Jack Rowlands said: "The incident took place as mourners gathered outside the church following a funeral.

"We believe the suspects discharged a shotgun from a moving vehicle, which was a black Toyota C-HR, likely a 2019 model or similar.

"This was a shocking incident.

"People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and to mourn together. Instead they were the victims of a senseless act of violence.

"We know it will have had a significant impact on communities across Camden and we will have a visible police presence in the local area in the coming days and weeks to provide extra reassurance.

"I can promise that we are doing everything we can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible for this attack."

Sara Sanchez and Fresia Calderon.
Sara Sanchez and Fresia Calderon. Picture: GoFundMe

The funeral was for 20-year-old British-Colombian cancer victim Sara Sanchez and her mother, 50-year-old Fresia Calderon.

The pair died within a month of each other in November, with Ms Sanchez dying after her mother suddenly passed away from a rare blood clot upon arrival at Heathrow from Colombia, according to MyLondon.

An online fundraiser to support her battle with leukaemia had raised more than £31,000.

Father Jeremy Trood, who conducted the service for the mother and daughter, described the moment the shots were fired.

"I was inside the church. I heard the bang and people ran back into the church," he said.

"They knew something had happened outside.

"They were very scared, people sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave, but some of them were so scared they had to wait a while to get their confidence back up to go outside."

Police forensic officers attend the scene of the shooting.
Police forensic officers attend the scene of the shooting. Picture: Getty
A police officer at the scene, near Euston station.
A police officer at the scene, near Euston station. Picture: Getty

Initial enquiries suggested the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene, police said.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: "The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.

"We treated four people at the scene, one of whom was seriously injured and was taken to a major trauma centre, as a priority. The others were taken to hospital."

The Met has called on anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.
The Met has called on anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN. Picture: Getty

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the incident was "deeply distressing".

"This is a deeply distressing incident and my thoughts are with those who were injured and their families," he said.

"A police investigation is now under way and I am in close contact with the Met Police to determine what happened."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place has been urged to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

