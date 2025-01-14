Major clues emerge in hunt for missing Aberdeen sisters, as desperate search enters second week

14 January 2025, 12:09

The Huszti sisters have been missing for over a week
The Huszti sisters have been missing for over a week. Picture: Police Scotland/Social media

By Kit Heren

Police have picked up several clues in the search for two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen over a week ago.

Officers said that Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, had not undertaken any suspicious financial transactions since their disappearance on January 7 near the River Dee.

Police Scotland also told reporters in a press conference that the Hungarian twins had one mobile phone on them but had left other mobile devices behind at their shared flat.

Their landlord said that they had meant to leave their tenancy days before they went missing - and he then raised the alarm.

Superintendent David Howieson said that there was no evidence so far of criminality in the pair's disappearance.

Eliza and Henrietta are white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Read more: Urgent hunt for twin sisters, 32, who disappeared during walk along river at night

Read more: 'Extremely worried' family of missing sisters asks for ‘respect’ as search continues

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7
Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7. Picture: Police Scotland

They were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on January 7. The women crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

They are thought not to have left the area and police are focusing their search on the river.

Police revisited the scene in the early hours of Tuesday, January 14 and spoke to pedestrians and motorists in a bid to better understand the sisters’ movements.

Their family, who still live in Hungary, have asked for respect, adding that "all we want is for them to be found". Eliza and Henrietta are part of a set of triplets.

Eliza Huszti
Eliza Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

Supt Howieson added: “We remain extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta as our searches enter a second week.

“Considerable efforts are being made to search the river and the surrounding area. We have spoken to a number of people in the course of our enquiries, including overnight, a week on from when they were last seen.

“We continue to examine all the available CCTV footage to try and establish the sisters’ movements in the early hours of Tuesday, 7 January.

“We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and continue to provide them with support.

“We know our concern is shared by people across Aberdeen and the North East. I would urge anyone who may have information, which has not yet been passed to police, to get in touch.

“You can call 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025."

Police released CCTV of the missing sisters
Police released CCTV of the missing sisters. Picture: Police Scotland

Police Scotland said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

Their family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: "This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

"We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

"If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

"We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time."

