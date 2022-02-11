Adele stuns fans with surprise pole dance performance at Heaven nightclub in London

11 February 2022, 12:18 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 12:42

By Daisy Stephens

Adele surprised fans as she made an appearance at a London nightclub on Thursday.

The 33-year-old pop superstar was pictured singing and dancing from a VIP balcony area at the G-A-Y event at Heaven, under Charing Cross station.

She also appeared on stage to judge a contest, before performing an impromptu pole dance for the screaming audience.

It comes after the singer - who lives in LA but was born and raised in London - claimed three of the four major prizes at the Brit Awards earlier this week, and also delivered a tearful speech paying tribute to her young son and ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele appeared on stage at Heaven alongside the night's compere, former RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Cheryl Hole, as they announced the winner.

She also posed for pictures backstage with G-A-Y DJ and promoter Jeremy Joseph, his dog, and other drag queens performing on the night.

It appeared she had gone to the club straight from recording The Graham Norton Show, where she is among this week's guests, as she wore the same grey trouser suit.

Videos show Adele in the VIP area singing along to the song It's Raining Men and pulling various dance moves to the delight of the audience.

In an early morning post on Twitter, Hole, real name Luke Underwood-Bleach, shared a selfie with Adele and described her as a "divalina".

Referencing his own time on BBC Three series Drag Race UK, he wrote: "Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina."

